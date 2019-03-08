Video

Colouring on the Cornhill draws crowds of budding artists

Artist Scott Walker with youngsters colouring in his cartoon on the Cornhill Picture: JUDY RIMMER Archant

Families flocked to the Cornhill in Ipswich to join in a giant bank holiday colouring project.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Colouring Pentagon on Ipswich Cornhill Picture: JUDY RIMMER The Colouring Pentagon on Ipswich Cornhill Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Everyone was welcome to take part in filling in the Colouring Pentagon. It featured 10 metres of original hand-drawn cartoons, with an array of amazing creatures.

While dozens of budding artists joined in, others sat on deckchairs and watched the artwork taking shape.

Artist Scott Walker, who created the cartoons, was there to join in. He said: "It took me about a day and a half to draw it all. We have got some very enthusiastic young colourers here, which is always a joy to see."

Scott, from Dartmoor, has been travelling around the country to take part in colouring projects and had come to Ipswich straight from an event in Bristol.

Artist Scott Walker joining in with the colouring on the Cornhill Picture: JUDY RIMMER Artist Scott Walker joining in with the colouring on the Cornhill Picture: JUDY RIMMER

The event was organised by Ipswich Central, Ipswich Vision and Ipswich Borough Council, as part of a range of activities on the Cornhill, which included ghost caribou at Christmas and a magical unicorns event on the last bank holiday..

Cathy Frost from Ipswich Vision said: "The whole point about these events is that they're different, and encouraging lots of people to join in.

"It's great to see so many people of all ages doing the colouring. The little ones can colour in at the bottom of the cartoons, and the grown-ups can colour in higher up!"

She said the finished artwork would be kept and displayed, possibly by community groups in the town.