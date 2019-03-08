Video

WATCH: Family yoga moves inspired by Rodin’s The Kiss

Family yoga at Christchurch Mansion, Ipswich was inspired by the artist Rodin Picture: RACHEL EDGE Archant

Young people have been trying yoga inspired by an unlikely subject – a world-famous sculpture currently on display in Christchurch Mansion.

Around 20,000 visitors have now been to the Kiss & Tell exhibition at the mansion, which features Rodin’s masterpiece, The Kiss.

Today their visitor numbers were boosted by an enthusiastic group of youngsters and their parents who tried out some family yoga inspired by the work.

Waking everyone up with some Sunday morning stretching was Julia Fairbrother from Suffolk Yoga who had really done her research on how to make Rodin’s somewhat controversial art suitable for a younger audience.

Julia said: “Rodin’s major pieces are fascinated with the body and movement. Lots of his art can be linked to yoga poses.

“Love is about trust and we are going to get the children to try out some balancing poses and blow kisses to practise their cooling breaths.”

Before starting the class Julia encouraged everyone to take a look at the exhibition to get a real feel for Rodin’s work.

Five-year-old Daisy Ingram and her mum Sarah, were visiting the exhibition for the first time and described it as “lovely and peaceful”.

Sarah said: “I came along to do something with my little one. I used to do yoga and Daisy does it at school.”

It’s not too late for you to see the Kiss & Tell exhibition, it will be at Christchurch Mansion until April 28.

The next Family Yoga: Inspired by Sculpture is on Sunday March 24,to find out more details click here.

