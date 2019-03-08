It's Sheeran mania as fans take to social media ahead of concerts
PUBLISHED: 10:58 23 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:58 23 August 2019
PA
Ed Sheeran fans are taking to social media to express their excitement ahead of the superstar's homecoming gigs in Ipswich.
One Twitter user, @Anjalovesguitar, tweeted a photo taken from the air last night- saying "When you're flying over Ipswich and already can spot Ed's stage from the plane!"
Another fan said she had cut short her visit to the Edinburgh Festival to return to Ipswich for the concerts, which are set to draw 150,000 music-lovers over the four nights.
Miranda B tweeted: "Gutted to be leaving @edfringe after such a fabulous week, but I gotta get home for @edsheeran playing in Ipswich this eve."
Ipswich singer Macauley Elvin tweeted that he loved the exhibition at Christchurch Mansion, and added: "Ed, you are an inspiration to all upcoming Ipswich music artists,"
A local charity has also thanked Ed for his support via Twitter. Suffolk Accident Rescue Service tweeted: "Big thanks to @edsheeran and his team allowing @sarsHQ charity collection."
The support acts are also getting some love on Twitter. Nicola O'Connell tweeted: "Everyone's excited for Ed Sheeran but I literally only bought my tickets for @LewisCapaldi."
And Petra in the East tweeted: "Ipswich will be in something like lock down from midday today until late on Monday but most probably Tuesday for Ed Sheeran's 4 concerts. The Darkness are one of the support bands so a wonderful mix of local Suffolk talent."
British Transport Police East Anglia has tweeted that people should text them on 61016 with queries, and said: "We're on our way,
To get you home after @edsheeran, Safe, Secure & On-Time,"
One or two concert goers have also been tweeting their ticket sellers to check last-minute details about what to take in order to make sure they get through the gates tonight.
