It's Sheeran mania as fans take to social media ahead of concerts

Ed Sheeran fever is building ahead of tonight's concert. Picture: YUI MOK/PA WIRE PA

Ed Sheeran fans are taking to social media to express their excitement ahead of the superstar's homecoming gigs in Ipswich.

One Twitter user, @Anjalovesguitar, tweeted a photo taken from the air last night- saying "When you're flying over Ipswich and already can spot Ed's stage from the plane!"

Another fan said she had cut short her visit to the Edinburgh Festival to return to Ipswich for the concerts, which are set to draw 150,000 music-lovers over the four nights.

Gutted to be leaving @edfringe after such a fabulous week but I gotta get home for @edsheeran playing in Ipswich this eve #Suffolk #EdSheeran pic.twitter.com/waKelf3vnz — Miranda B (@mirandasmurmurs) August 23, 2019

Ipswich singer Macauley Elvin tweeted that he loved the exhibition at Christchurch Mansion, and added: "Ed, you are an inspiration to all upcoming Ipswich music artists,"

We'll be working with @greateranglia at #Ipswich station over the next few days to help everyone traveling for the #EdsheeranIpswich gigs



You can #TextBTP on 61016 ‍♀️‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/nbo3ofR2Sh — BTP East Anglia (@BTPEAnglia) August 23, 2019

A local charity has also thanked Ed for his support via Twitter. Suffolk Accident Rescue Service tweeted: "Big thanks to @edsheeran and his team allowing @sarsHQ charity collection."

The support acts are also getting some love on Twitter. Nicola O'Connell tweeted: "Everyone's excited for Ed Sheeran but I literally only bought my tickets for @LewisCapaldi."

Big thanks to @edsheeran + his team allowing @sarsHQ charity collection #ipswich #chantrypark concert. Look out for SARS #charity volunteers inside park #BankHolidayMonday raising money to support #volunteermedics who have treated 1000's patients #suffolk over last #47 years pic.twitter.com/oK4axsoe8Y — Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) (@sarsHQ) August 23, 2019

And Petra in the East tweeted: "Ipswich will be in something like lock down from midday today until late on Monday but most probably Tuesday for Ed Sheeran's 4 concerts. The Darkness are one of the support bands so a wonderful mix of local Suffolk talent."

@edsheeran in Ipswich this eve!!! — Chloe Lavery (@cloe_x_x) August 23, 2019

One or two concert goers have also been tweeting their ticket sellers to check last-minute details about what to take in order to make sure they get through the gates tonight.

@edsheeran loved the exhibition at christchurch mansion yesterday in my hometown of Ipswich, ed you are an inspiration to all upcoming Ipswich music artists, I'm a singer songwriter born in Ipswich and charity ambassador for @AnnaKennedy1 autism Charity x pic.twitter.com/wKTNrsDbuk — Macauley Elvin (@MacauleyMusic) August 23, 2019

