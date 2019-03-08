Crowds turn out to celebrate Ipswich Music Day

A queue to get into Ipswich Music Day in Christchurch Park. Picture: PAUL GEATER Archant

Ipswich Music Day drew huge crowds to Christchurch Park, with long queues to get in outside the gates.

Lovely weather for Ipswich Music Day in Christchurch Park pic.twitter.com/wllsyKTTFD — Nick Shore (@nickshore) July 7, 2019

The length of the queues was partly because of security, with bags being checked, but also showed the scale of demand to hear local bands and singers at the hugely popular free festival.

#musicday in Christchurch park Ipswich, people are starting to arrive, good first set by Hipidi pic.twitter.com/PrdXpZVrR0 — Sarah Lyn Barber (@sarahbarber1972) July 7, 2019

People were taking to social media to express their enthusiasm about the event - and also the weather, which was pleasant without being too hot for the start of the afternoon.

Nick Shore said on Twitter: "Lovely weather for Ipswich Music Day in Christchurch Park." But another Twitter user, Katie B, tweeted: "Come on sunshine!"

Angel Rubia tweeted: "Having a great time at Ipswich Music Day - I love music festivals!"

The largest music event in the country, Music Day has six stages of live entertainment and music from a diverse range of home-grown musical talent, from experienced performers to upcoming artists.

Street food, fairground rides and a marketplace were all adding to the atmosphere.

