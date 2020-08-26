Show will go on as Felixstowe Spa to stage pantomime this Christmas

Suzie Lowe and the Dennis Lowe Theatre Company could be staging the only panto in Suffolk this Christmas when they perform Cinderella at the Spa Pavilion, Felixstowe. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR Archant

Panto lovers shall go to the ball with Cinderella at Felixstowe’s Spa Pavilion as a show boss confirmed this year’s pantomime will be going ahead - although with strict social distancing in place.

Suzie Lowe with her panto collaborator Dean Wales in rehearsal for a previous show. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR Suzie Lowe with her panto collaborator Dean Wales in rehearsal for a previous show. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Panto lovers will be able to join Cinderella in going to the ball as Felixstowe’s Spa Pavilion has confirmed this year’s pantomime will be going ahead - although with strict social distancing regulations in place.

The theatre’s production of Cinderella looks set to be the only panto being performed on stage in Suffolk this Christmas.

Suzie Lowe, artistic director of the Dennis Lowe Theatre Company, said they have been in close contact with the Spa Pavilion who have brought in extensive preventative measures to keep audiences, cast and crew safe during the run.

“I am really impressed with the measures that they have put in place,” she said.

The Dennis Lowe Theatre Company performing Aladdin at Felixstowe's Spa Pavilion in 2017. Picture: SUZIE LOWE The Dennis Lowe Theatre Company performing Aladdin at Felixstowe's Spa Pavilion in 2017. Picture: SUZIE LOWE

“Everyone on stage - both cast and crew - will be temperature-checked before every performance, there are safety screens around the box office, the theatre is going to be extensively cleaned from top to bottom between every performance and the new box office software will ensure automatic social distancing around you in the theatre when you book your tickets.”

Suzie said this year’s panto is going to be as wild and wacky as usual and will feature some of Felixstowe’s favourite performers.

“We’re having the Ugly Sisters played by women – two of our regular performers Leanne Ling and Jan Needle – with Amy Salmon as Cinderella, who people will remember from Sleeping Beauty, and Stuart Cheadle will be the really evil, mean step-mum channelling his inner Cruella de Ville.”

So have there been any changes forced upon them as a result of the Covid restrictions?

“Not as many as you would think,” she said.

“I think the biggest thing the audience will notice will be at the end of the show and this year, for the first time ever, we won’t be having any of the audience up on the stage. There will still be audience participation but people will be joining in from their seats in the stalls rather than coming up on stage. It’s safer for everyone that way.”

Cinderella will run from December 19 2020 to January 03, 2021 – although there is the possibility of extra performances if there is demand.

Tickets can be booked at the Spa box office on 01394 284962 or go to the theatre website.