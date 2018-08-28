Santa’s love is all around this week as he sets up his grotto across Suffolk

Girl making Christmas crafts at Ickworth House Photo: Jim Woolf Jim Woolf

As Christmas is fast approaching, Santa Claus is pulling out all the stops to get around as much of the county as he can. Miriam Spall from Where To Take Our Children/Suffolk Kids has look at the festive family events coming up this week

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Father Christmas to arrive by an historic Thames sailing barge at Snape Maltings Photo: Gregg Brown Father Christmas to arrive by an historic Thames sailing barge at Snape Maltings Photo: Gregg Brown

What: Father Christmas Sails into Snape Maltings

Where: Snape Maltings Snape, Saxmundham IP17 1SR

When: Dec 21 - 12:15 to 2:15pm

Cost: Free

The Snowman in Concert at Snape Maltings Photo: Snape Maltings The Snowman in Concert at Snape Maltings Photo: Snape Maltings

Bring the whole family to Snape for this wonderful festive spectacle as Father Christmas arrives at Snape Maltings by historic Thames sailing barge.

After arriving at the quay at Snape Maltings at approximately 12.20pm, Father Christmas will make his way to House and Garden where there will be the opportunity for children to meet him.

This is a free event with no tickets required..

Moyses Hall Santain his grotto in Bury St Edmunds Photo: Moyses Hall Moyses Hall Santain his grotto in Bury St Edmunds Photo: Moyses Hall

What: The Snowman with Live Orchestra

Where: Snape Maltings Concert Hall Snape Suffolk IP17 1SP

When: Dec 23 - 1:30pm to 2:30pm, Dec 23 - 4pm to 5pm

Cost: From £7.50 to £15

Ickworth makes an ideal venue for a Christmas event - even if it isn't snowing. Photo: National Trust Ickworth makes an ideal venue for a Christmas event - even if it isn't snowing. Photo: National Trust

Experience the special magic of film brought to life by a live orchestra performing below the cinema screen. The double-bill of The Snowman & The Story of Babar the Little Elephant pairs a Christmas classic with Poulenc’s charming piece for children, accompanied by projections of the original 1930s illustrations.

Ticket availability is limited so book before tickets sell out. More information at wwww.snapemaltings.co.uk/whats-on/genres/music/

What: Children’s Christmas Crafts

Where: National Trust - Ickworth The Rotunda, Horringer, Bury St Edmunds IP29 5QE

When: Dec 20 - 23 from 10.30am - 4pm

Cost: Prices: £8 per child, £14.50 Concessions: £12.50

Celebrate the festive season with children’s crafts in the West Wing Gallery. Spend the day getting crafty and showcasing your creative skills by making elf ears, Christmas cards, robin bookmarks and lots more. There’s a wide range of Christmas themed crafts like rockin’ reindeers, elf hats, Christmas crackers or create your own from an extensive array of festive materials.

Last entry to activities is 3:30pm. For more details, visit the website: https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/ickworth

What: Meet Santa’s Reindeer

Where: Tuddenham Mill High Street, Tuddenham St Mary Bury St Edmunds, IP28 6SQ

When: Friday, 21 December 2018 from 6pm-10pm

Cost: Free

Free Winter Wonderland Event at Tuddenham Mill. Tuddenham Mill, The Good Food Guide’s highest-rated Suffolk restaurant, is inviting families and friends to their free Christmas Winter Wonderland event from 6pm-10pm on 21st December. The festive favourite offers live music and great food in an enchanting setting with real reindeer and a hand-tamed owl.

Guests can book a table inside the award-winning restaurant or wrap up to enjoy a more casual winter BBQ in the glittering meadow. A bonfire and spiced mulled wine and cider add to the atmosphere and will keep visitors warm as they enjoy Christmas classics and carols performed by Nicole Hope.

Lee Bye, Chef patron at Tuddenham Mill explains: “We really go to town with fairy lights, Christmas decorations and festive spices to transform the meadow at Tuddenham Mill into a stunning Christmas wonderland. Santa’s reindeer, Dancer and Prancer, are back by popular demand and are always a big hit. Guests can book one of our luxurious rooms and a table in our restaurant to extend the experience.”

This is a free event for adults and children. Guests are asked to park at the village green or Tuddenham Nurseries and walk to Tuddenham Mill.

For further information on festive dining, Christmas and New Year menus and rooms at Tuddenham Mill visit www.tuddenhammill.co.uk.

What: Winter Explorers - activity day

Where: Quay Place Key Street, Ipswich IP4 1BZ,

When: Friday, 21 December 2018 from 11am-2:30pm

Cost: Free

Create clay star decorations for your Christmas tree or get creative with a colouring table.

Make a pasta wreath Christmas card or cardboard angel wings with sparkle shapes, sequins, felt shapes and more.

Create funky, paper straw tree decorations for parents and grandparents. Snuggle up and enjoy winter themed stories with sparkly wands and bubbles. Plus a Pop up café.

info@quayplace.co.uk | 01473 569696 for more details

What: Father Christmas at Moyse’s Hall

Where: Moyse’s Hall Museum 40 Cornhill, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1DX

When: Saturday 22 December 30 minute slots between 11am-1pm and 2pm-4pm

Cost: Prices: £8 per child £14.50. Concessions: £12.50

Meet Father Christmas at Moyse’s Hall Museum in his traditional Grotto. Pay a visit to see Father Christmas, tell him your wishes for Christmas, and have a photo taken by one of his friendly elves before he heads off for his busiest day of the year!

Children will receive a free gift and photo with Father Christmas. Ticket includes free admission to the Museum for the paying child. Book now: visit https://www.moyseshall.org/whats-on/details or call 01284 758000 (between 10am & 5pm, Mon-Sat)

What: Meet Santa and his reindeers

Where: Isaacs on the Quay, 7 Wherry Quay, Ipswich, IP4 1AS

When: Sunday 23 December 2018 between 1pm – 4.45pm

Cost: £2 per child

If you’d like to meet Santa and his reindeers, then why not head down to Isaacs on the Quay on the Ipswich Waterfront between 1pm – 4:45pm on Sunday 23 December.

You will be able to enjoy a festive afternoon, with Christmas music playing, children’s entertainers, plus, you will also be able to meet Santa and his reindeers.

It costs just £2 per child, with all proceeds being donated to St Elizabeth Hospice. No booking necessary, just turn up

What: Santa’s Grotto

Where: Sudbury library Market Hill, Sudbury CO10 2EN,

When: Dec 19, Dec 21, Dec 22, (10am – 2pm) Dec 23 (10am – noon)

Sudbury Rotary club have once again opened their hotline to the North Pole and again this year have asked Santa to open his grotto to the people of Sudbury, raising money for rotary club projects.

What: Father Christmas on the Farm

Where: Easton Farm Park Pound Corner, Easton, Woodbridge IP13 0EQ

When: Dec 21 -24, 9.15 – 4.30

Cost: One Adult and One Child £20, Additional Child £12, Additional Adult £8

Visit Father Christmas at Easton Farm Park. 2 1/2 hours of fun on the farm, including meet the animals, elf workshop, storytime, Santa’s Grotto plus Children’s Party Food

What: Santa’s Grotto

Where: Beyton Road, Thurston, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk. IP31 3RA

When: Sat 22nd December 12- 3pm

Cost: £7.50 per child

Visit Santa in his grotto, receive a special gift, make Christmas cards and fabulous tree decorations.

Meet the amazing Fleur... starring as Santa’s reindeer.

Refreshments can be purchased on the day along with Christmas trees, gift ideas and stocking fillers.

To book visit their website here https://www.fieldofdreamsfarm.co.uk/newpage

What: Messy Nativity

Where: St Johns Church Elmswell St Johns Church, Church Road, Elmswell, IP30 9DY

When: Monday, 24 December from 3.30-4.30pm

Cost: Free

The christmas story re-told with costumes, crafts, songs and games. Followed by refreshments and eco-friendly reindeer food for each child.

Please note that Messy Church is for all ages, not just children. However, children do need to be accompanied by an adult.

Events compiled by Miriam Spall from Where To Take Our Children/Suffolk Kids Follow her on Facebook: @WhereToTakeOurChildren