Film review: The Ballad of Buster Scruggs is dark, stylish and wickedly funny

PUBLISHED: 08:34 19 November 2018 | UPDATED: 08:34 19 November 2018

The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs. Pictured: Zoe Kazan as Alice Longabaugh, Bill Heck as Billy Knapp.

The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs. Pictured: Zoe Kazan as Alice Longabaugh, Bill Heck as Billy Knapp. See PA Feature SHOWBIZ Film Kazan. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/Netflix. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature SHOWBIZ Film Kazan.

Take a look at our review of The Ballard of Buster Scruggs which is in select cinemas and on Netflix.

‘The western is dead’ it is a phrase that the genre, despite its frequent resurgence with the likes of The Hateful Eight and Hostiles has never escaped. Joel and Ethan Coen’s sumptuous latest feature is another film that proves the western is far from dead.

Split into six anthological chapters, we see Tim Blake Nelson’s titular, rictus-grinning, warbling gunslinger wreak bloody havoc across the west in ‘The Ballad of Buster Scruggs’.

James Franco’s hapless outlaw getting his comeuppance in ‘Near Algodones’, Liam Neeson’s weary impresario and Harry Melling’s quadruple amputee performer travelling through unimpressed towns in ‘Meal Ticket.

Then Tom Waits’ dogged prospector earnestly searching for gold in ‘All Gold Canyon’, Zoe Kazan’s prospective wife taking a fateful wagon train journey in ‘The Gal Who Got Rattled’ and a group of strangers taking a final carriage ride in ‘The Mortal Remains.’

The Coen brothers dexterously handle the different tones of their western anthology, with the quietly devastating ‘Meal Ticket’ and the tragi-comic ‘Near Algodones’ serving as effective counterpoints to the ultra-violent, Looney Toonsesque humour of ‘The Ballad of Buster Scruggs’ and the upbeat ‘All Gold Canyon’.

While not all the segments entirely work – ‘The Gal who Got Rattled’ is prone to languor - they are held to together by universally superb performances. Nelson and an almost unrecognizable Waits are particularly great and Neeson turns in an impressively nuanced, near silent performance.

Dark, stylish and wickedly funny, the Coen’s latest is a magnificent, loving paean to the western genre.

‘Gone but not forgotten’ – memorial bench honours soldiers killed in First World War

54 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
The new memorial bench at the Bloor Homes' Thurmans Grove development in Trimley St Mary.

It may have been 100 years since 26 brave servicemen gave their lives for their country.

‘A fleck of snow among the showers’ – region braces for cold snap

07:30 Amy Gibbons
Forecasters say wintry conditions are on the cards for East Anglia this week

It is set to be a “messy week” in our region – with high winds and scattered showers making for a tumultuous forecast as the days draw in.

Teaching teenagers ‘thinking skills’ will stop them falling into drug gangs, says crime commissioner

07:13 Andrew Papworth
Tim Passmore, police and crime comissioner for Suffolk

Teaching young people new “thinking skills” will make a “critical difference” to teenagers involved in gangs and violence, Suffolk’s police and crime commissioner (PCC) has said.

Traffic delays after lorry crash on A14

44 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
The crash happened at Woolpit, near Bury St Edmunds

Motorists are being warned of long tailbacks after a van and lorry collided on the A14 at Woolpit.

‘It’s a godsend’ - Suffolk charity praised in Government report on tackling loneliness

05:30 Andrew Hirst
Ann Osborn and founder Sally Fogden of the Rural Coffee Caravan charity

A Suffolk charity combatting rural isolation has been praised in a Government report on how to tackle loneliness.

‘Dangerous and can kill’ - Police find evidence of drug taking beside Suffolk village hall

Yesterday, 23:00 Andrew Hirst
Laughing gas canisters found by Great Blakenham village hall

Police have warned of the dangers of drug use after finding empty canisters of laughing gas by a Suffolk village hall.

Suffolk painter who began her art career at 50 now counts Donald Sutherland and Forest Whitaker as customers

08:31 Jessica Hill
Kimberly Godfrey Frida picture.

The American artist Kimberly Godfrey describes her flourishing art career as a ‘happy accident’, because none of it was really planned.

New report on Essex’s top 100 leading companies reveals Brexit hasn’t hampered growth yet

07:00 Jessica Hill
Colchester High Street in Essex.

‘There is a tendency to talk Essex down - London looks down on our ability to prosper. But we should be hugely proud of our county.’ That’s the message from Adam Jones, a partner at Birketts law firm and one of the masterminds behind a new report showing profits at Essex’s top 100 firms have shot up by 17% in the last year.

Video Can you give this cuddly Staffordshire Bull Terrier a new home?

Yesterday, 19:30 Megan Aldous
Bailey was brought into the RSPCA by their inspectors

Bailey hasn’t had the best start to life and hopes someone can give him the loving home he deserves. Watch our video of him playing with his favourite toy.

Video Watch - 50ft Christmas tree arrives at Ipswich Cornhill

Yesterday, 18:42 Amy Gibbons
The tree will be decorated before the Christmas lights switch-on later this week

Crowds watched in awe as a 50ft Christmas tree was lifted into place on the newly renovated Ipswich Cornhill, just in time for the festival period.

