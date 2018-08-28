Sunny

Film review: The Girl in the Spider’s Web feels terribly predictable

PUBLISHED: 08:37 03 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:22 03 December 2018

Sverrir Gudnason as Mikael Blomkvist in The Girl in the Spider's Web. Picture: PA PHOTO/CTMG INC/REINER BAJO

Sverrir Gudnason as Mikael Blomkvist in The Girl in the Spider's Web. Picture: PA PHOTO/CTMG INC/REINER BAJO

Having delivered an impressive remake of The Evil Dead and one of 2016’s most intense films with Don’t Breathe, Fede Álvarez would seem an ideal choice to helm the second instalment in the American-produced millennium series.

While he effectively maintains the chilly atmospherics of the original Swedish trilogy and David Fincher’s remake, his feature sadly pales in comparison to those films.

Adapted from the fourth novel of the series (the first written after original author Stieg Larsson’s death) the film sees hacker vigilante Lisbeth Slander (Claire Foy), pursued by unwelcome ghosts from her past when she tries to retrieve a dangerous computer programme which is stolen from her.

Disappointingly for a series seemingly defined by its willingness to take unexpected turns into disturbing and compelling territory, Álvarez decides to play it tame, conveying the film’s darkest elements, such as Lisbeth’s abusive childhood, through cliché-ridden flashbacks.

We are given glimpses of the gruesome depths the previous films have gone to – a character’s hidden disfigurement is deeply unsettling - but that is what they are, glimpses.

Instead the director focuses on the action as he thrusts his protagonist into a series of punishing fight sequences and standoffs between Claes Bang’s Bondian hitman as she becomes embroiled in a conspiracy involving criminal organization The Spiders.

While these sequences are thrilling the whole thing can’t help but feel terribly predictable.

The propulsive action is grounded by Foy, whose finely nuanced turn is the heart of this tense but formulaic crime thriller.

Updated Lorry carrying Christmas trees blocks A12

13 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
The incident happened on the A12 at Stratford St Mary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A rather festive lorry with a blown out tyre caused an obstruction on the A12 at Stratford St Mary.

Where to celebrate the New Year

25 minutes ago Megan Aldous
How will you celebrate New Year's Eve? Picture: OAKLANDS HOTEL

Don’t leave your New Year’s Eve plans until last minute - see what events are happening around Suffolk with our guide.

Video Speeding driver arrested on suspicion of drug driving on A14

08:01 Andrew Papworth
The man was arrested on the A14 at Ipswich. Picture: ANGELA SHARPE

A motorist stopped by police for travelling at 85mph on the A14 has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

Main road to be closed for five days for repairs

07:59 Andrew Papworth
Roadworks are to take place in Otley, near Suffolk. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The main route through a Suffolk village is to be shut for five days to allow for road repairs.

No plans for stockpiling in Suffolk amid Brexit question marks, leaders confirm

05:23 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Stephen Baker said it was important for Suffolk to be prepared for whatever Brexit outcome Picture: DIGIPIX

There are no plans to stockpile resources in Suffolk in response to concerns over the impact of Brexit, council leaders have said.

Mirror’s reflection starts house fire

Yesterday, 19:46 Jake Foxford
Part of the desk at the Walton-on-the-Naze address had to be cut away after sunlight from a mirror caused it to catch fire Picture: ESSEX FIRE AND RESCUE

Residents were lucky to escape unharmed after sunlight on a mirror caused a desk to catch alight at an Essex property.

Fraudsters swindle £5.9million of Suffolk victims in six months

Yesterday, 18:08 Andrew Papworth
The Action Fraud figures show the scale of the crime in Suffolk. Picture: THINKSTOCK

Fraudsters conned Suffolk residents and business out of £5.9million in just six months – costing one victim £758,000, shocking statistics have revealed.

Video Watch - Video of Christmas stalls and entertainment at Saints Street Market

Yesterday, 17:06 Judy Rimmer
Maisie Carson enjoyed the christmas market Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mulled wine, street food and music were among the attractions at Saints Street Market in Ipswich.

Video Is this Felixstowe’s largest home Christmas lights display?

Yesterday, 16:55 Jake Foxford
Mike Talbot has covered his house in Christmas lights in aid of EACH and the Felixstowe Volunteer Coast Patrol Rescue Service Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Felixstowe shines a lot brighter at Christmas thanks to one committed festive lights fan who is raising money for charities in Suffolk.

Video See photo gallery and video of biggest-ever Woodbridge Christmas Street Fair

Yesterday, 16:50 Judy Rimmer
Jules and Jess Button feeling festive at the fayre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Crowds flocked along to the Woodbridge Christmas Street Fair, to pick up unusual presents and enjoy some festive entertainment.

