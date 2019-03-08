Video

Five awesome things you can buy at Ipswich’s new Market

Gemma Starie with her Mac and Cheese van Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

This Sunday the Cornhill played host to the first ever Ipswich farmers’ market - hailing a new dawn for the revamped public space.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

From gorgeous gin garnishes to vegan donuts - find out which were the must unusual stalls and learn about their local links.

Fabulous Fungi

Stefanie May, a mushroom farmer from Burstall near Ipswich, was enjoying telling shoppers about her new business which launched just two months ago.

As well as cooking up delicious smelling mushrooms, Stefanie was selling amazing book recycler kits, which let you grow mushrooms within the pages of a redundant book.

The Wild Flower Lady was a popular stall at the new Ipswich Farmers' Market Picture: ARCHANT The Wild Flower Lady was a popular stall at the new Ipswich Farmers' Market Picture: ARCHANT

Stefanie, who grows her fabulous fungi in a barn, said: “No-one else in Suffolk is doing this.”

Wildflower pillows and hedgehog houses

Surely the sweetest stall at the new market was the Wildflower Lady who was selling cute hedgehog homes and bee hotels.

Sarah Chatterton eagerly explained to market-goers about the wildflower pillows they were also selling.

Lizzi Flaherty from Food by Lizzi at Ipswich Farmers' Market Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Lizzi Flaherty from Food by Lizzi at Ipswich Farmers' Market Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The biodegradable pillows are packed with compost and wildflower seeds meaning you can add some colour to your garden in a environmentally friendly way.

Sarah said: “The Cornhill is a really pretty area for a farmers’ market, it is nice to be able to look up and appreciate the ornate buildings in Ipswich.”

The Wildflower Lady is a local family business based in Capel St Mary.

Gin garnishes from Woodbridge

Stefanie May, set up her unique Suffolk mushroom business two months ago Picture: ARCHANT Stefanie May, set up her unique Suffolk mushroom business two months ago Picture: ARCHANT

It’s no secret that drinkers in Suffolk adore gin meaning the Love Thy Gin stall was getting a lot of attention.

But even though the ladies on the stall were giving out samples of gin, the spirit itself was not for sale.

Instead they were selling garnishes to compliment the massive variety of different gins and tonics that are on the market today.

Did you know that hibiscus flowers will give your gin a fruity taste and turn it pink? Or that cardamom pods will enhance spicy flavours in your gin?

Organisers of the new Ipswich Farmers' Market Justine and Alex Paul Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Organisers of the new Ipswich Farmers' Market Justine and Alex Paul Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Lo-Anne Lewis from Love Thy Gin praised the community spirt of the new market saying: “There’s something nice about being part of a local community. We should all shop local and support local businesses.”

Anyone for a vegan donut?

There were a number of vegan friendly stalls on the farmers’ market, including Doodle Donuts which is based in Framlingham.

Gemma Oakes, a former dessert chef, set up her bakery business two years ago but started catering towards vegans last summer when she recognised the growing demand for plant-based food.

People flocked to Ipswich's first Farmers' Market despite the rain Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN People flocked to Ipswich's first Farmers' Market despite the rain Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mac St Kitchen

There was a big queue for the tasty mac ‘n’ cheese sold by Mac St Kitchen, who are regulars at Hadleigh Farmers’ Market - notable not only because of the delicious food but also due to the retro ambulance they serve from.

The next market will take place on the Cornhill on Sunday May 5, they will then continue throughout the year on the first Sunday of each month, running between 10am and 2pm.

Read more about the new Ipswich Farmers’ Market here.



