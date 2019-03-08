Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

All you need to know about the Fit East fitness festival

PUBLISHED: 19:00 21 April 2019

Last year goat yoga was at the Fit East festival Picture: YOGA GOAT

Last year goat yoga was at the Fit East festival Picture: YOGA GOAT

Archant

Get ready to run, jump and skip at this family friendly fitness festival dedicated to making exercising fun.

The Fit East festival is set to have more than 30 workout classes, special guest speakers, and activities for the whole family to enjoy.

We have prepared a guide of everything we know so far so you don't need to break a sweat.

Where is it?

The exercise fest will be taking place at Trinity Park in Ipswich.

When will it take place?

You have plenty of time to dig out your sports wear as the event isn't until July 6, from 10am to 6pm.

What will be there?

At Fit East there will be a range of work-out classes, workshops and competitions. Guests can look forward to a number of activities including Beatz Fitness, Bounce Fit and a Drum and Bass workout.

View the full list of classes here

It is an event for fitness fanatics and exercise newbies - whatever your history it is hoped you will be inspired to try something new.

On top of this you have the chance to learn from the experts and ask them a range of questions on nutrition, lifestyle change and rehabilitation. Sam Cleaver, who is the director of fitness firm Stoic Performance, has been confirmed as one of the key note speakers for the festival. He will be holding a talk about fat loss and performance in women.

For those of you who are aged between 40 and 74 you can visit a professional and have a health check - this will help you gain knowledge on your own fitness.

The day will end with a bbq and live music.

How much is it?

Tickets currently have £5 off and can be booked here.

Adult tickets: £15

Child (aged 12-17) : £7.50

Child under 11: Free

Most Read

Chinese restaurant in Ipswich town centre closes down

The Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, has closed down. Photo: Su Anderson.

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Mum stole £236,000 from employers after gambling ‘spiralled out of control’

Rebecca Mowat, of Humber Doucy Lane in Ipswich, has been jailed for three years Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Man seriously injured in town centre fight

The incident happened near St Lawrence Church in Ipswich town centre Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Chinese restaurant in Ipswich town centre closes down

The Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, has closed down. Photo: Su Anderson.

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Mum stole £236,000 from employers after gambling ‘spiralled out of control’

Rebecca Mowat, of Humber Doucy Lane in Ipswich, has been jailed for three years Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Man seriously injured in town centre fight

The incident happened near St Lawrence Church in Ipswich town centre Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Renewed safety concerns follow serious assault in Ipswich town centre

St Stephen's Church Lane Picture: ARCHANT

Family of missing David Jenkins are ‘in pieces’ as search continues

David Jenkins pictured alongside his grandaughter, Ella-rose. Picture: SAMI WESTON

It took mud and guts to win the county cross-country championships in 1980

A group of runners encouraging each other along the way on the tough course Picture: OWEN HINES

Man who slept in three empty homes convicted of breaking windows

Bradley Hall had denied breaking windows to access property in Ipswich and Felixstowe Picture: ARCHANT

SIL review: Achilles thrash Bramford 12-0 while Henley beat Bourne Vale

Gavin Van Oene scored four for Achilles in their 12-0 thrashing of Bramford. Picture: JAMES AGER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists