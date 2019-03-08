All you need to know about the Fit East fitness festival

Last year goat yoga was at the Fit East festival Picture: YOGA GOAT Archant

Get ready to run, jump and skip at this family friendly fitness festival dedicated to making exercising fun.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Fit East festival is set to have more than 30 workout classes, special guest speakers, and activities for the whole family to enjoy.

We have prepared a guide of everything we know so far so you don't need to break a sweat.

Where is it?

The exercise fest will be taking place at Trinity Park in Ipswich.

When will it take place?

You have plenty of time to dig out your sports wear as the event isn't until July 6, from 10am to 6pm.

What will be there?

At Fit East there will be a range of work-out classes, workshops and competitions. Guests can look forward to a number of activities including Beatz Fitness, Bounce Fit and a Drum and Bass workout.

• View the full list of classes here

It is an event for fitness fanatics and exercise newbies - whatever your history it is hoped you will be inspired to try something new.

On top of this you have the chance to learn from the experts and ask them a range of questions on nutrition, lifestyle change and rehabilitation. Sam Cleaver, who is the director of fitness firm Stoic Performance, has been confirmed as one of the key note speakers for the festival. He will be holding a talk about fat loss and performance in women.

For those of you who are aged between 40 and 74 you can visit a professional and have a health check - this will help you gain knowledge on your own fitness.

The day will end with a bbq and live music.

How much is it?

Tickets currently have £5 off and can be booked here.

Adult tickets: £15

Child (aged 12-17) : £7.50

Child under 11: Free