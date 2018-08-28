Mary Poppins Returns, Bumblebee and Aquaman will all be released in December

Take a look at what films are out this month Picture: DISNEY Archant

Find out which films you can watch with family and friends at your local cinema over the festive period.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

White Boy Rick - released December 7

White Boy Rick is based on a true story, set in 1980s Detroit at the height of the crack epidemic and the war on drugs. The film follows a blue-collar father and his teenage son who became an undercover police informant and later a drug dealer. Watch the twists and turns as Rick Wershe Jr, the teenage son, is sentenced to life in prison.

Aquaman - released December 12

Prepare yourself for a breathtaking action-packed adventure created by the Warner Bros. Aquaman is set underwater and reveals the story of half-human half-Atlantean Arthur Curry who is played by Jason Momoa.

Mortal Engines - released December 14

A mysterious fierce young woman, played by Hera Hilmar, is the only person who can save London in an action packed film. Mortal Engines is set hundreds of years after civilization was destroyed by a cataclysmic event. Our capital city has turned into a predator destination and it is Hester’s job to fix this with Robert Sheehan and Jihae.

Mary Poppins Returns - released December 21

A sequel generations have been waiting for - Mary Poppins Returns. Set 25 years after the first film, Emily Blunt takes on the role as the perfect magical nanny. The film cast is full of big names including Dick Van Dyke, Colin Firth, Meryl Streep, Julie Walters and more. The story follows Michael and Jane Banks who are now grown up with children of their own.

Bumblebee - released December 26

Bumblebee is the sixth instalment of the Transformers film series. The film is set in 1987, 20 years before the first film, and Bumblebee has taken refuge in a small California beach town junkyard where a teenage girl Charlie Watson takes him in. The pair find themselves on the run from the government and society and discover Bumblebee isn’t the only Transformer.