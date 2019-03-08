Sunshine and Showers

Professional dance pair bring flash mob to Cornhill for Comic Relief

PUBLISHED: 19:30 13 March 2019

Judy Benoit Milner and Andrew Stone will be staging a flash mob dance on Ipswich Cornhill on Saturday Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Judy Benoit Milner and Andrew Stone will be staging a flash mob dance on Ipswich Cornhill on Saturday Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Archant

Celebrity dancer Andrew Stone is involved in staging a flash mob event on Ipswich Cornhill on Saturday, in aid of Red Nose Day.

A rehearsal at Martlesham Leisure for the Mango Dance Company's flash mob event on Ipswich Cornhill Picture: MANGO DANCE COMPANYA rehearsal at Martlesham Leisure for the Mango Dance Company's flash mob event on Ipswich Cornhill Picture: MANGO DANCE COMPANY

Andrew, who was one of the stars of Sky One’s hit reality show Pineapple Dance Studios with Louie Spence, has set up Mango Dance Company, based in Ipswich, together with Judy Benoit Milner.

The two professional dance teachers will stage their first flash mob event on the Cornhill, in front of the Town Hall, at 1pm on Saturday.

“Judy and I met in the town, and we had the idea of setting up a company,” Andrew said. “We wanted to do something for charity and decided to do this on the Cornhill.”

Andrew, who appeared in Celebrity Big Brother in 2012, said he had only recently moved to Ipswich and really liked the town.

“We’re dancing to the fantastic track Out of Our Heads by Take That. Anyone up for a great time to raise money for Comic Relief or who just wants a laugh is invited to participate,” he said.

Judy stressed that the dance would start punctually at 1pm and last for just a few minutes.

She said: “The main aim is to support Red Nose Day, and we are trying to raise £500. We are expecting around 30 to 40 people to take part.”

Dancers from Louise Kate Dance will be taking part, as well as members of Martlesham Leisure who have been busy rehearsing.

The choreography is on the Mango website if you want to practise before going along. If you can’t get there but want to support the flash mob’s efforts, you can visit their Just Giving page.

Other Red Nose Day events

Red Nose Day will take over BBC1 on Friday, raising money for charity projects both abroad and in Britain.

Friday events in Ipswich will include a Red Nose evening at The Mannings pub on Ipswich Cornhill. It will hold its fundraising night from 8-11pm, with DJ Karl Kross playing music. There will be a prize for the best fancy dress outfit, and a raffle with various prizes, possibly including some booby prizes!

David Lloyd Clubs at Ransomes Europark, is organising a range of Red Nose activities over the day. This will include a whirlwind challenge and prize wheel and spinathon competition. There will also be cardio tennis from 9.30am-10.30am, a family disco from 4.30-6.30pm, and a Sh’bam party night from 5.30pm-7.15pm.

The You Fit health club in London Road will also be holding a range of charity fundraising events all through the day from 6am to 9pm.

The Hub business centre in Civic Drive is hosting a cake sale to raise money for Red Nose Day, from noon to 2pm. Anyone who wants to support the event is welcome to pop along and donate a cake, either homemade or shop-bought.

Many schools will also be organising Red Nose events. If your children are dressing up, send your photos to our image curators.

