Foals to play live show in Thetford Forest as part of series of summer concerts

An award winning band have confirmed that the are playing a one off show in Thetford Forest as part of a series of summer concerts organised by the Forestry Commission.

The NME award winning Foals will play the concert on Thursday, June 20 and tickets will be available for £39.50 from 9am on February 1.

The concert is part of a series of gigs called Forest Live .

The concerts are put on the by the Foresrty Commission. They are major outdoor live music series held every summer in England in seven beautiful forests.

Over 1.75 million people have attended a forest gig in the last eighteen years. Money raised from ticket sales helps to look after the nation’s forests sustainably, for people to enjoy and wildlife to thrive.

After nearly a decade in the music business, the band will release the first part of their new album, ‘Everything Will Not Be Lost’ on March 8, with the second part released in the Autumn.

The two parts of the album are described as being “Profoundly tethered but possessing their own personalities”.

Foals frontman, Yannis Philippakis said: ““They’re two halves of the same locket. They can be listened to and appreciated individually, but fundamentally, they are companion pieces.”