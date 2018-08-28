Partly Cloudy

Review: The Chicago Blues Brothers, Apex, Bury St Edmunds, Friday, January 18

PUBLISHED: 10:25 19 January 2019

The Chicago Blues Brothers on stage at the Apex, in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: RUSSELL COOK

The Chicago Blues Brothers on stage at the Apex, in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: RUSSELL COOK

Archant

They promised they were on a Motown Mission of classic songs and they certainly delivered.

For the Chicago Blues Brothers adrenaline-pumping, musical mash-up was a sheer delight for a full house.

There were a host of songs from soul brothers Sam and Dave through to the queen of soul Aretha Franklin and from The Supremes to the Four Tops and from Stevie Wonder to The Jackson Five in the two-hour show.

“Jake and Elwood” were backed by three dynamic Sweet Soul Sisters along with a magnificent seven-piece band as they rolled out a string of classic tunes including “Shake A Tailfeather”, “Sweet Home Chicago”, “Turn On Your Love Light” and the Jackie Wilson smash hit “(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher” which they performed for a foot-tapping hand-clapping encore.

It was a wonderful high-octane, joyous, musical evening riot of entertainment which had the audience jumping and dancing out of their seats.

