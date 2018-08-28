What is life like after Love Island?

Kieran Nicholls from Suffolk who appeared on Love Island sitting on Aldeburgh beach Picture: KIERAN NICHOLLS

Suffolk boy Kieran Nicholls’ time on Love Island may have been short-lived but it has opened doors to opportunities he never thought would be possible.

Kieran Nicholls is a personal trainer in London Picture: KIERAN NICHOLLS Kieran Nicholls is a personal trainer in London Picture: KIERAN NICHOLLS

Kieran Nicholls, who was born in Ipswich, flew out to Mallorca back in July in the hope of finding romance in the ITV Love Island villa.

But the 26-year-old’s appearance was cut short after he struggled to find someone to couple up with and was sent packing just three days in.

Despite his short but sweet feature the former Stradbroke High student has been inundated with fans, invites and collaborations with brands.

Kieran Nicholls walking along Aldeburgh beach Picture: KIERAN NICHOLLS Kieran Nicholls walking along Aldeburgh beach Picture: KIERAN NICHOLLS

He said: “When I left it was unbelievable, just crazy. I didn’t know what to expect. When I got back to London I thought no one would recognise me and then I went to Westfield in Stratford and it was a mistake. It has calmed down now and I don’t get recognised as much but it does still happen.

“When I got out I had a look on my Instagram and discovered that 7.5 million people had viewed it - which was mad because I was only in there three days.”

Since leaving the villa Kieran has worked with several brands including Boohoo, The Gym King, and Lord Timepieces. He has also found himself with invites to the hottest events.

He continued: “I am not normally excited by celebrities but I went to the ITV Summer Party and I just couldn’t believe I was there.

Kieran Nicholls working out Picture: KIERAN NICHOLLS Kieran Nicholls working out Picture: KIERAN NICHOLLS

“You see people you have grown up watching like Keith Lemon and you’re just like what is going on? What am I doing here?

“And these people who I have watched know who I am. I was sitting with the TOWIE lot which was good as they could relate to me and we all really got on, they were very welcoming.

“I also went to the OK Awards and am possibly going to the NTA Awards.”

Despite his chaotic few months Kieran still finds time to pop back to stunning Suffolk to visit his parents who live in Dennington.

Kieran Nicholls putting on his saucy fireman dance Picture: KIERAN NICHOLLS Kieran Nicholls putting on his saucy fireman dance Picture: KIERAN NICHOLLS

He added: “I lived in Suffolk for 23 years before I moved to London. I still come back to see family and friends, and to get away from the busy city life.

“When I am back I go for walks with my family in Aldeburgh and try to fit in playing football with Framlingham Town, I played for them from the age of 14.”

The personal trainer gave his parents the fright of their lives by not telling tell them he was going to entering the villa.

He said: “I only told my sister and my boss that I was going in. When I told my sister she completely lost it and couldn’t believe it.

Kieran Nicholls trying to impress Alex Picture: KIERAN NICHOLLS Kieran Nicholls trying to impress Alex Picture: KIERAN NICHOLLS

“I was due round my parents house the weekend I entered the villa, so I sent my sister instead and told her to put on the TV.

“That was how my parents found out. We have a video of their reaction and it was hilarious but they were really proud of me.”

During Kieran’s time on the show he dressed up as a fireman and put on a saucy dance routine, expressed an interest in Kaz, Georgia and Alex and caused friction with Norwich boy Sam.

Kieran continued: “When I was in the villa nothing phased me, my mates said I did really well.

“I hate doing things by half but I feel like Love Island was done by half, it is annoying how little I was in there and I don’t feel like my personality came across.

“Me and the lads had so much banter but that wasn’t shown. Everyone I have spoken to has said they couldn’t go on the show. It was a brave move but I always had this feeling that I would go on there.

“The famous fireman scene received a lot of reaction. One of the first things my mum said to me was ‘Do you know Gran watched this?’

“I kind of forgot about it when I was doing it and I can’t believe it now looking back.

“A lot of things were out of my comfort zone but you just have to go for it. Even Jack was a bit nervous at bits and he is such a confident guy.”

Kieran still speaks to fellow love islanders Charlie Fredrick, Adam Collard and Frankie Foster. He describes former love islander baddie Collard as ‘one of the loveliest guys’.

The last six months have been a whirlwind for Kieran but things are beginning to slow down. So, what next?

He said: “This month is the first month where I am getting back into a routine. I go down and train my clients at 6am and then I have the rest of the day/evening to work on other things and go to events.

“This year I will be working on my website, selling work out programs, while putting motivation and work outs on Instagram to give people a taster of what my programs are like.

“I am going to continue being a personal trainer, I love it. Keep things fitness based and get my website up and running.

“I want to establish myself more in the fitness industry. Sometimes being in reality TV can put off some people in the fitness industry which means I will just need to work harder than before. I wouldn’t mind doing more modelling and fashion.”

Admirers of Kieran will be miffed to hear that he has found someone to couple up with.

He said: “I am seeing someone now, it has been about two months and it’s going well it is nice and chill.”