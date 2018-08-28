Mary Queen of Scots, Stan and Ollie, and The Favourite all released in January

Saoirse Ronan stars as Mary Queen of Scots in the epic historical drama Picture: UNIVERSAL Archant

Find out which films will make their way on to the big screen this month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mary Queen of Scots - released January 18

Watch history come to life in dramatic movie Mary Queen of Scots featuring Margot Robbie and Saoirise Ronan. The film follows the life of Mary Stuart, played by Saoirise Ronan, who was Queen of France at 16 but widowed at 18. Mary refuses to remarry and returns to Scotland to reclaim her throne but trouble arises as Scotland and England are ruled by Elizabeth I, played by Margot Robbie.

Glass - released January 17

Two standout originals are brought together in this explosive comic-book thriller. The film is a combination of the narratives from Unbreakable (2000) and Split (2016) both directed by M. Night Shyamalan. Bruce Willis returns as David Dunn and Samuel L. Jackson stars as Elijah Price who is also known as Mr Glass. Prepare for an action packed adventure.

The Favourite - out now

This film stars the likes of Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz. It is set early in the 18th century while England is at war with France. A frail Queen Anne, played by Olivia Colman, is ruling the throne with her close friend Lady Sarah governing the country. The arrival of a new servant, played by Emma Stone, changes the dynamics of the friendship and opens doors.

Stan and Ollie - released January 11

Stan and Ollie is a must-see for Laurel and Hardy Fans. The true story of Hollywood’s greatest comedy double act is brought to the big screen for the first time. Playing the legendary movie icons is Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly- enjoy the heart-warming story of what would become the pair’s triumphant farewell tour.

Please note the release dates stated are subject to change.