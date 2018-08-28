Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Mary Queen of Scots, Stan and Ollie, and The Favourite all released in January

PUBLISHED: 19:00 05 January 2019

Saoirse Ronan stars as Mary Queen of Scots in the epic historical drama Picture: UNIVERSAL

Saoirse Ronan stars as Mary Queen of Scots in the epic historical drama Picture: UNIVERSAL

Archant

Find out which films will make their way on to the big screen this month.

Mary Queen of Scots - released January 18

Watch history come to life in dramatic movie Mary Queen of Scots featuring Margot Robbie and Saoirise Ronan. The film follows the life of Mary Stuart, played by Saoirise Ronan, who was Queen of France at 16 but widowed at 18. Mary refuses to remarry and returns to Scotland to reclaim her throne but trouble arises as Scotland and England are ruled by Elizabeth I, played by Margot Robbie.

Glass - released January 17

Two standout originals are brought together in this explosive comic-book thriller. The film is a combination of the narratives from Unbreakable (2000) and Split (2016) both directed by M. Night Shyamalan. Bruce Willis returns as David Dunn and Samuel L. Jackson stars as Elijah Price who is also known as Mr Glass. Prepare for an action packed adventure.

The Favourite - out now

This film stars the likes of Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz. It is set early in the 18th century while England is at war with France. A frail Queen Anne, played by Olivia Colman, is ruling the throne with her close friend Lady Sarah governing the country. The arrival of a new servant, played by Emma Stone, changes the dynamics of the friendship and opens doors.

Stan and Ollie - released January 11

Stan and Ollie is a must-see for Laurel and Hardy Fans. The true story of Hollywood’s greatest comedy double act is brought to the big screen for the first time. Playing the legendary movie icons is Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly- enjoy the heart-warming story of what would become the pair’s triumphant farewell tour.

Please note the release dates stated are subject to change.

Most Read

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Family’s emotional appeal to find missing Ipswich man

Missing Ipswich train driver Andrew Derrett (second from left) with his wife Beverley and four children Picture: BEVERLEY DERRETT

Teenage pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car

The incident happened on Vernon Street Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich School announced as new owner of Anglesea Heights

Paul Wranek, Bursar of Ipswich School, Nicholas Weaver, Headmaster at Ipswich School and Ewan Dodds from Whybrow at Anglesea Heights Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The ten worst-hit Ipswich streets for fly-tipping

The mounds of rubbish outside flats in St Helen's Street contained bags of food and household waste Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich’s top nine restaurants voted by the public

Authentic Japanese restaurant Takayama on Fore Street in Ipswich is in the top spot. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Family pay tribute to ‘gentle and caring’ 30-year-old from Reed after A10 death

#includeImage($article, 225)

Friends of 30-year-old from Reed pay tribute after A10 tragedy

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cyclist in critical condition following crash near Arrington

#includeImage($article, 225)

Royston’s new M&S Foodhall ‘to open early in the new year’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Appeal to reunite owners with items stolen by £2m crime gang

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Postie doesn’t get bitten by dogs ... he gives them titbits instead

All the locals and their dogs, gathered to wish dog friendly postman, Adrian Bardwell, a happy retirement from the Royal Mail

Ipswich singer-songwriter talks singing, pulling sickies and mental health

Suffolk Singer-songwriter Bessie Turner

‘It’s an absolute disgrace... without doubt some will go’ – Lambert on FA Cup loss at Accrington Stanley

Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert talks to his players during the first half of the FA Cup third round tie at Accrington Stanley Picture Pagepix

Andy Warren: Player grades from another FA Cup exit as Lambert accuses players of lacking desire

Freddie Sears is disappointed after another second half chance goes begging at Accrington Stanley Picture Pagepix

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-0 defeat at Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup

Freddie Sears covers his face after missing another second half chance at Accrington Stanley Picture Pagepix
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists