Families can follow festive light trail as special map is launched in December

PUBLISHED: 16:00 21 November 2020

One of the lit-up houses set to be included in the Kesgrave Festive Light Trail Picture: HOLLIE WOLFE

One of the lit-up houses set to be included in the Kesgrave Festive Light Trail Picture: HOLLIE WOLFE

HOLLIE WOLFE

Festive lights fan Frankie Nixon is getting in the Christmas spirit, by creating a map people can use to follow lit-up homes around Kesgrave during December.

Frankie Nixon is setting up a Kesgrave Festive Light Trail, which will include displays like this one at her parents' home last year Picture: FRANKIE NIXONFrankie Nixon is setting up a Kesgrave Festive Light Trail, which will include displays like this one at her parents' home last year Picture: FRANKIE NIXON

Frankie said: “For years I have wanted to create a map that people can use to follow all the beautifully lit up houses in Kesgrave over the Christmas period. My parents each year go all out with decorating their house.

“This year I thought it was particularly important to spread some Christmas joy, whilst people get their daily exercise.”

One of the houses which will feature in the Kesgrave Festive Light Display Picture: GEMMA BOURNEOne of the houses which will feature in the Kesgrave Festive Light Display Picture: GEMMA BOURNE

MORE: Watch Ipswich Christmas lights switched on in virtual ceremony

Frankie has set up a Facebook page for the Kesgrave Festive Light Trail 2020, where her map will go live on December 1. She has already had a great response from people asking for their homes to be included.

“We’ve already got 22 houses which will be taking part, and there may be more when the trail launches at the start of December,” she said.

Last year's festive display at the home of Frankie Nixon's parents in Kesgrave Picture: FRANKIE NIXONLast year's festive display at the home of Frankie Nixon's parents in Kesgrave Picture: FRANKIE NIXON

“We may not be able to have the big gatherings this year but we can find new things to enjoy.”

MORE: Have you already put up your decorations in lockdown?

People will be able to use the map during December to visit the lights, and will be encouraged to take photos of themselves enjoying the trail.

One of the houses which will feature in the Kesgrave Festive Light Display Picture: GEMMA BOURNEOne of the houses which will feature in the Kesgrave Festive Light Display Picture: GEMMA BOURNE

You may also want to watch:

Frankie added she won’t include any personal details on the Facebook page. She is reminding everyone following the trail to keep to Covid-19 government guidelines.

It is hoped the trail will become an annual event.

For more details, search for Kesgrave Festive Light Trail on Facebook.

