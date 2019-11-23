Let It Go again - Crowds of fans turn out to watch Frozen 2

Young fans of Frozen 11 meeting Elsa and Anna and Ipswich Cineworld staff Picture: JUDY RIMMER Archant

Frozen fever is catching on this weekend, as fans turn out to see Disney's eagerly-awaited sequel, Frozen II, in Ipswich.

Frozen 2 Picture: WALT DISNEY STUDIOS MOTION PICTURES Frozen 2 Picture: WALT DISNEY STUDIOS MOTION PICTURES

Elsa and Anna's return to the big screen has got families really excited - and at the town's Cineworld the princesses were also there in person.

Children's entertainers Elsa and Anna, from Stowmarket, were in the cinema's foyer until 4pm today - together with a cuddly Olaf.

Elsa and Anna doing a meet and greet with children and Cineworld Ipswich staff Picture: JUDY RIMMER Elsa and Anna doing a meet and greet with children and Cineworld Ipswich staff Picture: JUDY RIMMER

The famous trio were taking part in a meet and greet session with youngsters catching the film on its first weekend. The cinema also had a snow machine set up for added fun with a Frozen flavour.

Nine-year-old Tilly had just seen the movie, and said: "It was really good - my favourite bit was about the water horse."

Her mum, Charlie, said: "She really enjoyed it".

Manager Nicole said: "The children coming to see the film are very excited. We're just trying to give a little bit of extra magic.

"Frozen is amazingly popular and this is one of the biggest films this year."

She said there would be crowds coming along all weekend, with some children dressing up, and added: "It's not just children who want to see it - Disney is so popular with all ages."

The new film sees Anna and Elsa leaving Arendelle to travel to an ancient forest, in order to find the origin of Elsa's powers and save their kingdom.

It was actually released on Friday, but many of its school-age fans had to wait until the weekend to see it.

Cineworld is showing the film in 2D, 4DX and IMAX 2D, and will have an autism-friendly screening on Sunday, December 1.

The Empire Cinema in Ipswich, the Palace Cinema in Felixstowe, and Cineworld in Bury St Edmunds and Haverhill are among the other cinemas currently showing the film, while the Riverside in Woodbridge will be showing it from Saturday, December 21.