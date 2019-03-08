Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Gallery

Did you meet Phil Mitchell in Unit 17?

PUBLISHED: 11:58 20 April 2019

Did you meet Steve McFadden at Unit 17 in Ipswich? Picture: UNIT17

Did you meet Steve McFadden at Unit 17 in Ipswich? Picture: UNIT17

UNIT17

TV legend Steve McFadden swapped Albert Square for Ipswich on Thursday night to kick-start the Easter bank holiday weekend. Do you recognise anyone in our gallery of the night?

Did you meet Steve McFadden at Unit 17 in Ipswich? Picture: UNIT17Did you meet Steve McFadden at Unit 17 in Ipswich? Picture: UNIT17

Many people headed to Unit 17, in Ipswich's Cardinal Park, to meet one of the biggest names in soap opera.

Steve McFadden posed for pictures, geed up the party-goers and offered high fives to his fans.

The star joined in with the fun as part of the club's Easter Special Jager Project Party.

Did you meet Steve McFadden at Unit 17 in Ipswich? Picture: UNIT17Did you meet Steve McFadden at Unit 17 in Ipswich? Picture: UNIT17

If you see anyone you know make sure you share this article with them.

We will share this piece on our Facebook page so make sure you look out for it and tag any familiar faces you see in the comments section.

Don't miss: Were you pictured drowning your sorrows in Yates after Town's relegation on Saturday?

Did you meet Steve McFadden at Unit 17 in Ipswich? Picture: UNIT17Did you meet Steve McFadden at Unit 17 in Ipswich? Picture: UNIT17

Did you meet Steve McFadden at Unit 17 in Ipswich? Picture: UNIT17Did you meet Steve McFadden at Unit 17 in Ipswich? Picture: UNIT17

Did you meet Steve McFadden at Unit 17 in Ipswich? Picture: UNIT17Did you meet Steve McFadden at Unit 17 in Ipswich? Picture: UNIT17

Did you meet Steve McFadden at Unit 17 in Ipswich? Picture: UNIT17Did you meet Steve McFadden at Unit 17 in Ipswich? Picture: UNIT17

Did you meet Steve McFadden at Unit 17 in Ipswich? Picture: UNIT17Did you meet Steve McFadden at Unit 17 in Ipswich? Picture: UNIT17

Did you meet Steve McFadden at Unit 17 in Ipswich? Picture: UNIT17Did you meet Steve McFadden at Unit 17 in Ipswich? Picture: UNIT17

Did you meet Steve McFadden at Unit 17 in Ipswich? Picture: UNIT17Did you meet Steve McFadden at Unit 17 in Ipswich? Picture: UNIT17

Did you meet Steve McFadden at Unit 17 in Ipswich? Picture: UNIT17Did you meet Steve McFadden at Unit 17 in Ipswich? Picture: UNIT17

Did you meet Steve McFadden at Unit 17 in Ipswich? Picture: UNIT17Did you meet Steve McFadden at Unit 17 in Ipswich? Picture: UNIT17

Did you meet Steve McFadden at Unit 17 in Ipswich? Picture: UNIT17Did you meet Steve McFadden at Unit 17 in Ipswich? Picture: UNIT17

Did you meet Steve McFadden at Unit 17 in Ipswich? Picture: UNIT17Did you meet Steve McFadden at Unit 17 in Ipswich? Picture: UNIT17

Did you meet Steve McFadden at Unit 17 in Ipswich? Picture: UNIT17Did you meet Steve McFadden at Unit 17 in Ipswich? Picture: UNIT17

Most Read

Chinese restaurant in Ipswich town centre closes down

The Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, has closed down. Photo: Su Anderson.

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Mum stole £236,000 from employers after gambling ‘spiralled out of control’

Rebecca Mowat, of Humber Doucy Lane in Ipswich, has been jailed for three years Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Woman pushed over by attacker near busy Ipswich junction

The assault happened about 6.45am on April 15, when a woman in her 30s was pushed into a bush Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Chinese restaurant in Ipswich town centre closes down

The Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, has closed down. Photo: Su Anderson.

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Mum stole £236,000 from employers after gambling ‘spiralled out of control’

Rebecca Mowat, of Humber Doucy Lane in Ipswich, has been jailed for three years Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Woman pushed over by attacker near busy Ipswich junction

The assault happened about 6.45am on April 15, when a woman in her 30s was pushed into a bush Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Seaside fun with busy day of activities at Felixstowe

The Easter Bunny is out and about in Felixstowe today Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Did you meet Phil Mitchell in Unit 17?

Did you meet Steve McFadden at Unit 17 in Ipswich? Picture: UNIT17

Fraudster who stole more than £236,000 and ‘predator’ rapist among those jailed this week

Sultan Mohammed, who was found guilty of rape at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ESSEX POLICE

The closure of a Chinese restaurant is among our most read stories

The Golden Dragon, in Grafton Way, Ipswich, has closed down. Photo: James Carr.

Stargazers capture stunning pictures of pink moon

A stunning shot in Clacton of the pink moon Picture: STEPHEN JOHNSON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists