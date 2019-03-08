E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More

Get in a spin with a rare chance to try German Wheel gymnastics

PUBLISHED: 12:13 17 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:13 17 September 2019

Torwood Wheelers at Kesgrave Sports Centre. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Torwood Wheelers at Kesgrave Sports Centre. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Archant

The only German Wheel club in the UK, based in Kesgrave, is throwing open its doors this month for a rare chance to try the sport.

Torwood Wheelers at Kesgrave Sports Centre. Picture:Sarah Lucy BrownTorwood Wheelers at Kesgrave Sports Centre. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Organisers are hoping that more people from the area will take a spin for the first time at the workshops, at Kesgrave Sports Centre from September 29-30.

"People come to our training weekends from all over the country, and as far as Ireland and Germany, but never from Ipswich!," Torwood Wheelers club president John Colles said.

"We would really like to see some local people at the weekend and at the club."

The club holds two special taster weekends each year, giving beginners the chance to learn the basics and see live performances by club members.

German Wheel (Rhoenrad) was developed in Germany, as its name suggests, and involves gymnasts doing exercises in a large wheel.

You may also want to watch:

"We'd like to see more people come along and have a try," Mr Colles said.

"When we started, we only had one wheel, which we had managed to borrow, but now we have more than 10."

He added: "German Wheel is less hard landing than other gymnastics, and it's really good fun."

The weekend workshops are suitable for people of all abilities, but you need to be more than 155cm tall (5ft 1ins) to take part, and under-16s need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The workshops will run from 1pm to 7pm on Saturday, September 29, and 10am to 4pm on Sunday, September 30.

If you are not able to go along to the weekend but would like to try the sport, you are also welcome to go along to one of the weekly sessions at Kesgrave Sports Centre every Thursday evening, from 6-8pm, with a charge of £7.50.

For details of the workshops, visit the Torwood Wheelers page on Facebook, @wheeluk, or email the club.

Most Read

Man, 35, arrested over rape of teenager in Christchurch Park

Photos from the scene of the incident at Christchurch Park Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Body of man found in Chantry Park pond

Photos from the scene of an incident at Chantry Park Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Police name two men who died in fatal car crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich’s largest B&M to open its doors on Saturday

New B&M Warren Heath Photo: Paul Geater

‘Watch this space’ could a KFC be opening near you?

KFC hope to open new stores in Suffolk and Essex Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Man, 35, arrested over rape of teenager in Christchurch Park

Photos from the scene of the incident at Christchurch Park Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Body of man found in Chantry Park pond

Photos from the scene of an incident at Chantry Park Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Police name two men who died in fatal car crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich’s largest B&M to open its doors on Saturday

New B&M Warren Heath Photo: Paul Geater

‘Watch this space’ could a KFC be opening near you?

KFC hope to open new stores in Suffolk and Essex Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich’s largest B&M to open its doors on Saturday

New B&M Warren Heath Photo: Paul Geater

Can new whisky-beer win over drinks connoisseurs?

English Whisky Co chairman, James Nelstrop, left, and managing director, Andrew Nelstrop. The company has joined forced with St Peter's Brewery to create a whisky beer Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man arrested over rape of teenager in Christchurch Park released on bail

Photos from the scene of the incident at Christchurch Park Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Wins for Thomas and Rock in PB times at Felixstowe Coastal 10

Laura Thomas, who won the ladies' title at the Felixstowe Coastal 10. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

How high-tech Ipswich store got colleague back on two wheels

Pat Chittock receives his new cycle from colleague Scott Fisk watched by staff from Currys PC World in Ipswich. Picture: IAN DAVIDSON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists