Get in a spin with a rare chance to try German Wheel gymnastics

Torwood Wheelers at Kesgrave Sports Centre. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown Archant

The only German Wheel club in the UK, based in Kesgrave, is throwing open its doors this month for a rare chance to try the sport.

Organisers are hoping that more people from the area will take a spin for the first time at the workshops, at Kesgrave Sports Centre from September 29-30.

"People come to our training weekends from all over the country, and as far as Ireland and Germany, but never from Ipswich!," Torwood Wheelers club president John Colles said.

"We would really like to see some local people at the weekend and at the club."

The club holds two special taster weekends each year, giving beginners the chance to learn the basics and see live performances by club members.

German Wheel (Rhoenrad) was developed in Germany, as its name suggests, and involves gymnasts doing exercises in a large wheel.

"We'd like to see more people come along and have a try," Mr Colles said.

"When we started, we only had one wheel, which we had managed to borrow, but now we have more than 10."

He added: "German Wheel is less hard landing than other gymnastics, and it's really good fun."

The weekend workshops are suitable for people of all abilities, but you need to be more than 155cm tall (5ft 1ins) to take part, and under-16s need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The workshops will run from 1pm to 7pm on Saturday, September 29, and 10am to 4pm on Sunday, September 30.

If you are not able to go along to the weekend but would like to try the sport, you are also welcome to go along to one of the weekly sessions at Kesgrave Sports Centre every Thursday evening, from 6-8pm, with a charge of £7.50.

For details of the workshops, visit the Torwood Wheelers page on Facebook, @wheeluk, or email the club.