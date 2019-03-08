Huge star line-up as Griff brings a festive charity show to Ipswich Regent

Griff Rhys Jones at the National Television Awards. Picture: IAN WEST/PA PA Archive/PA Images

A new list of stars has been announced to take part in Griff Rhys Jones' December show Happy Christmas.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

27/03/2006 PA File Photo of Lee Mack performing a stand-up routine during the opening night of the annual Teenage Cancer Trust's benefit week of concerts, from the Royal Albert Hall, west London. See PA Feature TV Mack. Picture credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Photos. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature TV Mack. 27/03/2006 PA File Photo of Lee Mack performing a stand-up routine during the opening night of the annual Teenage Cancer Trust's benefit week of concerts, from the Royal Albert Hall, west London. See PA Feature TV Mack. Picture credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Photos. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature TV Mack.

Stephen K. Amos, Katy Brand and Andy Parsons have just been announced to take part and will be joining Lee Mack, Al Murray and Jess Robinson.

BBC radio comedy programme Radio Active have also been named to join the show as well as the spoof country and western band featuring Rory McGrath, Death By Country.

The comedy evening is raising money in aid of East Anglia's Children's Hospices and will take place on Tuesday December 3.

This is not the first time Rhys Jones has hosted a comedy event in Ipswich as he did the comedy evening for two years previously as a solo act fund raising for EACH.

Orwell Park School in Nacton held a pet service for pre-prep pupils. Picture: SARAH SKIRBY SMITH Orwell Park School in Nacton held a pet service for pre-prep pupils. Picture: SARAH SKIRBY SMITH

For the show this year he is hoping that there will be even more money raised due to the large cast of his friends who will be joining him.

EACH has a special place in Rhys Jones' life as he has worked with them for several years, visiting the Ipswich hospice The Treehouse.

You may also want to watch:

He said: "The Treehouse is a hospice, but it's really about living and helping people to get the most out of life.

"It does remarkable, inspired and very difficult work to help families through circumstances that might affect any of us at any time."

There are a variety of seating options available ranging from general seats for £32.50 or a limited number of 'best seats in the house' for £100.

For those looking to make the most of their evening there are a small number of VIP meet and greet tickets which are £250 per person.

These VIP guests will have the opportunity to sip champagne and rifle through goody bags after they've mingled with the stars of the show.

Becky Redbond, EACH Events Fund raising Manager, said: "I'm delighted to say that Just Recruitment has agreed to sponsor the event, meaning every penny raised will go directly towards continuing care for children and young people with life-threatening conditions, and support for their families.

"This is truly a star billing, with those who come along assured a unique evening of hilarious laughs."

Rhys Jones is still hoping to bring more of his friends on board in the bid to raise cash for the charity so close to his heart.

For more information about EACH go to www.each.org.uk and for more about sponsorship opportunities get in touch with the charity's Vicky Matthews on 01473 917962 or at victoria.matthews@each.org.uk.