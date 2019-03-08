Partly Cloudy

Elmer's Big Parade

Everything you need to know about Festival of Wheels 2019

PUBLISHED: 19:30 22 July 2019

The monster trucks will be a big attraction at the Festival of Wheels 2019 Picture: HAPPY DAYS PHOTOGRAPHY

The monster trucks will be a big attraction at the Festival of Wheels 2019 Picture: HAPPY DAYS PHOTOGRAPHY

Happy Days Photograpy 2019

From monster trucks to motorbike football, be prepared to hear the roar of thousands of engines at the Festival of Wheels at Trinity Park next month.

There will be a lot of wheels on show at the popular festival at Trinity Park in Suffolk Picture: HAPPY DAYS PHOTOGRAPHYThere will be a lot of wheels on show at the popular festival at Trinity Park in Suffolk Picture: HAPPY DAYS PHOTOGRAPHY

Have a read of our everything you need to know guide which includes the events you can watch over the two day festival.

When and where is the Festival of Wheels?

Festival of Wheels 2019 takes place at Trinity Park show ground in Ipswich between Saturday, August 3 and Sunday August 4.

Gates to the festival open at 9am on the Saturday and Sunday and close at 5pm each day - however camping is available for those that want to stay the whole weekend.

An impressive BMX display at Festival of Wheels Picture: HAPPY DAYS PHOTOGRAPHYAn impressive BMX display at Festival of Wheels Picture: HAPPY DAYS PHOTOGRAPHY

What's there to do at the Festival of Wheels?

As well as getting to look at some incredible vehicles, including American muscle cars, there are lots of other things included in the price of your entry ticket.

You may also want to watch:

You can watch massive stunt shows, low rider and BMX displays and even take the family to the big top to watch the festival circus.

In the evening festival goers can soak up the atmosphere by listening to live music and grab something to eat at the Festival of Wheels food fair.

Where can you get your ticket?

Tickets for the Festival of Wheels are available from their website - here. You can also use the website to register vehicles that you are bringing to the event.

Where can you park?

Organisers have confirmed there will be plenty of free parking available but advise finding a spot before 10am to "enjoy the full Festival of Wheels experience".

Festival of Wheels is disabled friendly and there are accessible spaces are available at the show ground.

Read more: Ed Sheeran trail in Suffolk - 9 places to visit linked with the star







Most Read

Boxer Fabio Wardley and Town legend Titus Bramble to help ‘miracle’ child missing 20% of his brain

Callum Sinclair, left, and his brother Mason, right, with their younger sibling Kaiden. Picture: AMANDA SINCLAIR

A12 collision causes three-mile tailbacks

The crash on the northbound carrigeway of the A12 happened about 6.30am, blocking one lane and causing over five miles of slow moving traffic back to the Crown Interchange at the north end of Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Revealed – First look at £25m plans for new Ipswich Hospital A&E

Architect's impression of the new Ipswich Hospital A&E building Picture: KLH ARCHITECTS

Investigation launched following serious sexual assault at Latitude

Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Police return to scene of rape 24 hours after ‘horrendous attack’

Police at the scene of a rape in Silent Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

