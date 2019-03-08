Nine fun half-term activities, including colouring on the Cornhill

Get creative at the Colouring Pentagon on Ipswich Cornhill on Monday Picture: FOOL'S PARADISE Fool's Paradise

Are you looking for fun things to do around the Ipswich area over half term? Here are nine family events and activities to choose from.

Community Colouring Project

Ipswich Cornhill, Monday, May 27, noon to 4pm

Now's your chance to get creative and join in a major colouring project in Ipswich town centre. There will be 10 metres of original hand-drawn cartoons by Scott Walker decorating the Colouring Pentagon.

People of all ages can join in and colour in the cube, illustrated with black and white cartoons featuring some amazing creatures. It is hoped that the artwork will be displayed in the Tourist Information Centre and then tour other venues across town.

The Martlesham RSPCA fun day. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The Martlesham RSPCA fun day. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

RSPCA Family Fun Day

RSPCA Animal Centre, Mill Lane, Martlesham, Sunday, May 26, from 11.30am to 3.30pm

If your family loves animals, this event is ideal for you. There will be a dog agility course and a lot of fun and games, including inflatables, music, arts and crafts and local charity stalls.

A special mystery guest is also promised. Refreshments will be available, including vegan and gluten-free food and ice cream. There will be parking at Martlesham Community Centre. Entry is by donation (minimum £1) with all proceeds going towards animal welfare work at the centre. For more details, visit the website.

Artist Zoe Power will be working with people in Ipswich to create a community mural at a series of workshops next week. Picture: ZOE POWER Artist Zoe Power will be working with people in Ipswich to create a community mural at a series of workshops next week. Picture: ZOE POWER

Art Eat Community Mural with Zoe Power

Various locations in Ipswich, May 27-31, times vary

Now's your chance to help create a large-scale community mural for Ipswich, with a choice of six free workshop sessions. There will be sessions at Quay Place on May 27 and 28, 4YP (ages 12-25 only) on May 28 and 29, Emmaus at The Dales on May 29 and The Avenue Theatre on May 31.

It's part of the run-up to the Art Eat festival of visual art and street food, which is due to be held in September. For more details and to book, visit the Art Eat Facebook page.

There's fun for the whole family at this year's Suffolk Show. Picture: SAA There's fun for the whole family at this year's Suffolk Show. Picture: SAA

Suffolk Show

Trinity Park, Wednesday, May 29, from 7am to 7pm, and Thursday, May 30, 7am to 5.30pm

The biggest event of half term week is definitely the Suffolk Show, which will have masses of entertainment for all the family. There will be loads of livestock to see and activities to try, as well as all kinds of displays in the Grand Ring, a flower and garden marquee, trade stands, and much more. For more details and to book, visit the Suffolk Show website.

Children's classic In The Night Garden is coming to the Ipswich Regent. Picture: Ipswich Regent Children's classic In The Night Garden is coming to the Ipswich Regent. Picture: Ipswich Regent

In the Night Garden Live

Ipswich Regent Theatre, Wednesday, May 29 1pm and 4pm and Thursday, May 30, 10am and 1pm.

The favourite TV characters are coming to the stage in this show, featuring full-size costumes, magical puppets and music. The show is just under an hour long, with no interval, featuring much-loved characters Igglepiggle, Upsy Daisy, Makka Pakka and friends. It's a brand new show for this year. Children must be accompanied by a paying adult. For more information and to book, visit the website.

Susan Hughes Memorial Day

Bourne Vale Social Club, Halifax Road, Sunday, May 26, noon to 6pm

This family-friendly event is being held in memory of Susan Hughes, a much-loved wife, mother and friend, to mark what would have been her 70th birthday, and raise money for Somersham Ward Cancer Unit Support Group. It will include live music by Suffolk Party Nights, a dog show organised by the Blue Cross, a martial arts display, dancing and a majorette competition, bouncy castles, children's rides, donkey rides, archery and games, food and drink and a big raffle.

There will also be a car boot sale and trade and craft stalls. Entry is free. For more details, visit the event's Facebook page.

Ask the Expert

Ipswich Museum, May 29, 10am-3pm

Have you found any weird and wonderful items where you just aren't sure whaat they are? Whether they're mystery antiques or natural items, you can find out the answers at this free session, which is suitable for all ages. Bring in your items, share your stories about them and ask questions to a range of specialists. There is no need to book as this is a drop-in session.

Bugs and Beasties Family Afternoon

Foxburrow Farm Nature Reserve, Saddlemakers Lane, Melton, Woodbridge, Friday, May 31, 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

This event is aimed at children aged five and over, who will be able to search for tiny animals and discover how they live. They can also make ugly bug hats to take home with them. Younger siblings are welcome to come along, but please book a place for them. Booking is essential, and will close at 8am on the day of the event. To book, visit the website.

Spring Half-Term Trail

Landguard Fort, View Point Road, Felixstowe, May 25-June 2, 10am to 4pm

Join in a quiz trail around Landguard Fort over the half-term week. There will be a charge of £1.50 for a quiz trail sheet, and normal admission charges for the fort also apply.