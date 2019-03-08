E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More

'You've got to reach for those stars': S Club 7's Hannah on excitement of starring in Ipswich panto

PUBLISHED: 16:18 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:18 04 October 2019

Hannah is looking forward to coming back to the stage after a long time spent acting on TV and singing with pop group S Club 7. Hannah pictured in 2014. Picture: YUI MOK/PA

Hannah is looking forward to coming back to the stage after a long time spent acting on TV and singing with pop group S Club 7. Hannah pictured in 2014. Picture: YUI MOK/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Popstar Hannah Spearritt has said she hopes to bring back memories of S Club 7 during her pantomime debut as this year's Ipswich Regent Christmas show.

The former S Club 7 singer is starring as the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella, which runs at the town venue between Saturday, December 14 and Tuesday, December 31.

Having grown up "basically just around the corner" in Gorleston, close to the Suffolk coast, she said the performance feels like she is coming home.

But she revealed that during the show "there will be some S Club jokes - because you've got to reach for those stars whenever you can".

Hannah, who said that acting is where her roots are despite her popstar fame, said: "I'm new to panto so it's all a new experience and so very exciting."

She added: "I think as a kid you just get told what you're good at and get pushed more in that direction so I eventually just turned more to it and then S Club 7 happened.

You may also want to watch:

"So I still think dancing is great because you can really lose yourself in it but acting is my true love."

Even though she is staying tight lipped on exactly what her character whill be like, she is certain it will bring some comedy to the performance.

Another newcomer to the pantomime is this year's Cinderella, Cleo Demetriou.

A West End star, Cleo has worked in Matilda and Les Miserables as well as a CBBC series.

She said: "I don't know how it will compare to the West End as it's very over the top.

"It's completely out of my comfort zone but it is the best part of Christmas - is it cheesy to admit that?"

Aside from the performances, Cleo is looking forward to working with co-star Hannah as well as Australian actor Adam Garcia, who will play Prince Charming.

She added: "Obviously I'd heard of Hannah being in S Club 7, but when I found out about Adam everyone from the theatre was like: 'Adam, oh my god he's amazing,' so I'm very excited to work with them both."

Most Read

Unidentified man found dead in Ipswich business

A man's body has been found in Back Hamlet, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Seaman dies in Port of Ipswich accident

The air ambulance and other emergency service vehicles at the docks in Port of Ipswich during the incident Picture: SUBMITTED

‘The school was her life’ - tributes pour in for teaching assistant Lolly

Lolly Hill's family have paid an emotional tribute to the teaching assistant who has worked at Whitton Primary school for more than 20 years Picture: CONTRIBUTED BY LOLLY HILL'S FAMILY

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Unidentified man found dead in Ipswich business

A man's body has been found in Back Hamlet, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Seaman dies in Port of Ipswich accident

The air ambulance and other emergency service vehicles at the docks in Port of Ipswich during the incident Picture: SUBMITTED

‘The school was her life’ - tributes pour in for teaching assistant Lolly

Lolly Hill's family have paid an emotional tribute to the teaching assistant who has worked at Whitton Primary school for more than 20 years Picture: CONTRIBUTED BY LOLLY HILL'S FAMILY

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘The whole street was in shock’ - Neighbours recall the fog-like smoke caused by bungalow blaze

The blaze is understood to have started in the roof of a property in Grange Road Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Revealed: Name of teenager who murdered man in Ipswich alleyway

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Bungalow fire which tore through at least two homes thought to be suspicious

The blaze is understood to have started in the roof of a property in Grange Road Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

‘You’ve got to reach for those stars’: S Club 7’s Hannah on excitement of starring in Ipswich panto

Hannah is looking forward to coming back to the stage after a long time spent acting on TV and singing with pop group S Club 7. Hannah pictured in 2014. Picture: YUI MOK/PA

Look: ‘Toy takeaway’ just one way this primary school is making the world a better place

Amy and Mia ready to hand out the toys Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists