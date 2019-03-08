'You've got to reach for those stars': S Club 7's Hannah on excitement of starring in Ipswich panto

Hannah is looking forward to coming back to the stage after a long time spent acting on TV and singing with pop group S Club 7. Hannah pictured in 2014. Picture: YUI MOK/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Popstar Hannah Spearritt has said she hopes to bring back memories of S Club 7 during her pantomime debut as this year's Ipswich Regent Christmas show.

The former S Club 7 singer is starring as the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella, which runs at the town venue between Saturday, December 14 and Tuesday, December 31.

Having grown up "basically just around the corner" in Gorleston, close to the Suffolk coast, she said the performance feels like she is coming home.

But she revealed that during the show "there will be some S Club jokes - because you've got to reach for those stars whenever you can".

Hannah, who said that acting is where her roots are despite her popstar fame, said: "I'm new to panto so it's all a new experience and so very exciting."

She added: "I think as a kid you just get told what you're good at and get pushed more in that direction so I eventually just turned more to it and then S Club 7 happened.

"So I still think dancing is great because you can really lose yourself in it but acting is my true love."

Even though she is staying tight lipped on exactly what her character whill be like, she is certain it will bring some comedy to the performance.

Another newcomer to the pantomime is this year's Cinderella, Cleo Demetriou.

A West End star, Cleo has worked in Matilda and Les Miserables as well as a CBBC series.

She said: "I don't know how it will compare to the West End as it's very over the top.

"It's completely out of my comfort zone but it is the best part of Christmas - is it cheesy to admit that?"

Aside from the performances, Cleo is looking forward to working with co-star Hannah as well as Australian actor Adam Garcia, who will play Prince Charming.

She added: "Obviously I'd heard of Hannah being in S Club 7, but when I found out about Adam everyone from the theatre was like: 'Adam, oh my god he's amazing,' so I'm very excited to work with them both."