Have a wand-erful time at this Harry Potter night

Children learn how to make fun potions with the Waterstones staff at Harry Potter Book Night. Picture: IPSWICH WATERSTONES Archant

Wizards and muggles are invited to an evening of story-telling, quizzing, potion tasting and being sorted into houses at an Ipswich book store.

Young Potterheads attend the annual event dressed in capes for the Harry Potter Book Night. Picture: IPSWICH WATERSTONES Young Potterheads attend the annual event dressed in capes for the Harry Potter Book Night. Picture: IPSWICH WATERSTONES

On Thursday, February 7 Ipswich Waterstones is transforming into Hogwarts for the fifth year running to celebrate all things Harry Potter.

On the night professors will be quizzing young fans on their Hogwarts knowledge and brewing some tasty potions for Potter fans to enjoy.

The downstairs area of the store will be set up like the common room at Hogwarts – with children urged to dress up in cloaks, uniforms and house colours.

For the past four years Waterstones have hosted the Harry Potter Book Night for young Potterheads. Picture: IPSWICH WATERSTONES For the past four years Waterstones have hosted the Harry Potter Book Night for young Potterheads. Picture: IPSWICH WATERSTONES

Lead bookseller at the Ipswich store, Jemma Gooding, said: “We are really looking forward to the fifth edition of the Harry Potter Book Night, which has almost become a national day of celebration for all things Harry Potter.

“It’s a huge event for the company and the staff are really excited.”

Jemma added: “Harry Potter is always going to be popular because it’s not restricted to one age group – so many people love it and luckily it’s not going anywhere. ”

The Book Night will take place from 7pm to 8.30pm and is aimed towards the younger years. Entry is free and anyone can come along, with parents having the option to browse the bookstore or join in the fun if they wish.

There will be a grown-up Potterheads night with some slightly stronger potions in the near future – along with the new ‘cards against muggles’ game.