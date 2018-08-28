Suffolk siriusly loves Harry Potter

Harry Potter Book Night has been a success for years at many Suffolk libraries, including Stowmarket. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES

Harry Potter fans in Suffolk have loaned the popular books 3,600 times over the past year, as many fans prepare to dress up as wizards for the annual book night.

Youngsters representing different wizarding houses. Picutre: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES Youngsters representing different wizarding houses. Picutre: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES

Both muggles and wizards are invited to celebrate the best-selling books at a number of Harry Potter book nights across Suffolk libraries.

Southwold Library Manager Charlotte Clark said: “Harry Potter proves as popular as ever – even 22 years after the first book came out.”

Suffolk Libraries revealed that the popular books have been taken out more than 3600 times in 2018 and are as sought-after as ever, with the books being passed from generation to generation and something for all the family to enjoy.

Speaking of the book nights, Hannah Foulstone from Suffolk Libraries, said: “We have sorting hat ceremonies where children will be sorted into different Hogwarts Houses, we have fancy dress competitions where children dress up as Hogwarts students, death eaters and dementors!”

Youngsters enjoy their evening in the library for the Harry Potter Book Night. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES Youngsters enjoy their evening in the library for the Harry Potter Book Night. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES

“Some of our libraries are hosting Quidditch tournaments, others are building Hogwarts and magical creatures out of lego. There will be a bit of something for everybody.”

Below are all the details of where Potter fans can enjoy a wand-erful time in Suffolk.

Gainsborough Library from 3.30pm to 5.30pm on Thursday, February 7

Visit the library dressed as your favourite Harry Potter character for magical crafts and more.

Harry Potter book night at Stowmarket Library. Left to right, Clara Rodgers and Ben Whiting. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES Harry Potter book night at Stowmarket Library. Left to right, Clara Rodgers and Ben Whiting. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES

Ipswich County Library from 4.30pm to 8pm on Thursday, February 7

Play in teams of up to four in the Northgate room which will be transformed into the Great Hall at Hogwarts for a magical quiz. Come dressed up for the chance to win a prize. Tickets are limited so book in advance by contacting the library. Tickets cost £1 for children and £2 for over 16s.

Southwold Library from 6pm to 7pm on Thursday, February 7

The library will be hosting a competition, crafts, games, Sorting Hat ceremonies and more. Contact the library for more details.

Harry Potter book night at Stowmarket Library. Pictured is Hannah Dent. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES Harry Potter book night at Stowmarket Library. Pictured is Hannah Dent. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES

Glemsford Library from 6.30pm to 7.30pm on Friday, February 8

Enjoy a sorting hat ceremony, spellbinding readings, the Hidden Hogwarts Quiz or dress up to win a prize.

Stowmarket Library from 5pm on Friday, February 8

Get your hands on the golden snitch in a giant game of Quidditch, watch live magic, enjoy wand duelling and a fancy dress competition.

Harry Potter book night at Stowmarket Library. Pictured is Cally Rodgers. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES Harry Potter book night at Stowmarket Library. Pictured is Cally Rodgers. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES

Sudbury Library from 6.15pm on Friday, February 8

Get dressed up as your favourite Potter character or come in your best muggle outfit along with a sorting hat ceremony, platform 9 & 3/4 craft activities, refreshments and more. Tickets are £3 and accompanying adults go free.

Sudbury Library from 2.30pm to 4pm on Saturday, February 9

The regular lego event will be Harry Potter themed with entry costing 50p.

Kesgrave Library from 3pm to 5pm on Wednesday 20 and Thursday 21 February

Recreate Hogwarts or one of the fantastic beasts with Lego. Contact Kesgrave on 01473 626103 to attend because space is limited.