E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Harry Potter fans given lockdown treat by JK Rowling as she offers free content during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 18:18 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:18 02 April 2020

JK Rowling who has set up Harry Potter at Home to entertain families during the Coronavirus lockdown Photo: BBC/Tom Hayward

JK Rowling who has set up Harry Potter at Home to entertain families during the Coronavirus lockdown Photo: BBC/Tom Hayward

WARNING: Use of this copyright image is subject to the terms of use of BBC Pictures' Digital Picture Service (BBC Pictures) as set out at www.bbcpictures.co.uk. In particular, this image may only be published by a registered User of BBC Pictures for editor

Harry Potter fans are going to have a wizard time during lockdown thanks to author JK Rowling who has made Stephen Fry’s audio-book version of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone available online free of charge.

Harry Potter and the Phillospher's Stone - JK RowlingHarry Potter and the Phillospher's Stone - JK Rowling

In addition to the novel – the first in the Harry Potter series – there will also be a range of Harry Potter entertainment available and resources for parents and teachers as well.

The resources will be collected together under the banner Harry Potter At Home on the website WizardingWorld.com.

You may also want to watch:

To access The Philosopher’s Stone free, you’ll need to head to Audible (Amazon’s audiobook platform) search for Harry Potter and press play. For those wanting to read the ebook, it will be available through OverDrive, which is an ebook platform which manages loans through libraries. You need to be a member of a library that uses OverDrive, but that includes many public and school libraries.

Daniel Radcliffe, who plays the part of Harry Potter, is shown in a scene from Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. Photo: Warner Bros/IMDBDaniel Radcliffe, who plays the part of Harry Potter, is shown in a scene from Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. Photo: Warner Bros/IMDB

Author JK Rowling is hoping that her free Hogwarts Hub will spread a little joy to families as the lockdown stretches into the early summer. “I hope these initiatives will give children and even adults a happy distraction during their enforced stay-at-home time,” she said.

“The teachers, parents and carers working to keep children’s lives as normal and happy as possible while we’re all on lockdown deserve a bit of magic.”

For teachers, J K Rowling has already granted an open licence (until the end of July) for teachers to read the Harry Potter novels to children via educational platforms, essentially meaning that the normal copyright conditions in those circumstances don’t apply.

As time goes on further treats will be unveiled on the Harry Potter At Home platform and various activities will be offered on WizardingWorld.com so there will be plenty for Potter fans to keep themselves entertained with.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Aqua Eight in Ipswich goes into liquidation

Aqua Eight in Ipswich Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Patrols in Norwich Road amid reports of people flouting lockdown

Norwich Road in Ipswich. There have been reports of people flouting lockdown rules in the area Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

‘An end of an era’ – Ipswich reacts to Aqua Eight going into liquidation

Aqua 8, Lion Street, Ipswich

WATCH - Town centres, Waterfront and seafront fall silent during lockdown

A single walker on the Ipswich Waterfront Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Aqua Eight in Ipswich goes into liquidation

Aqua Eight in Ipswich Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Patrols in Norwich Road amid reports of people flouting lockdown

Norwich Road in Ipswich. There have been reports of people flouting lockdown rules in the area Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

‘An end of an era’ – Ipswich reacts to Aqua Eight going into liquidation

Aqua 8, Lion Street, Ipswich

WATCH - Town centres, Waterfront and seafront fall silent during lockdown

A single walker on the Ipswich Waterfront Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Teenager hurt in knife-point robbery – less than an hour after latest Suffolk armed robbery

The incident happened in Alexandra Park in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich teen charged with allegedly spitting at police officers

A man has been charged with two counts of assault on an emergency worker after he reportedly spat in the faces of police officers Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Date set for inquest into death of Ipswich mother and son

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari, two, who were found dead at an address in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: Facebook

Who is the Kesgrave Spider-Man?

Spider-Man has been seen jogging in the Grange Farm area of Kesgrave during the coronavirus crisis Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Harry Potter fans given lockdown treat by JK Rowling as she offers free content during lockdown

JK Rowling who has set up Harry Potter at Home to entertain families during the Coronavirus lockdown Photo: BBC/Tom Hayward
Drive 24