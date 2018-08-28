King of the Jungle Harry Redknapp bringing new show to Ipswich

Harry Redknapp Archant

Football manager Harry Redknapp is heading to Ipswich in 2019, fresh from being crowned the winner of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Harry Redknapp (C) ITV Plc I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Harry Redknapp (C) ITV Plc

Harry is heading to the Ipswich Regent on October 14 and he will share stories from his career on and off the pitch.

The 71-year-old manager has managed teams including Tottenham Hotspur from 2008 to 2012, guiding them into the UEFA Champions League, and he managed Portsmouth when they won the 2008 FA Cup against Cardiff City.

He also earned a new legion of fans outside the football world when he starred on the 2018 series of I’m A Celebrity where viewers fell in love with him for his brilliant stories, relationship with wife Sandra and love of jam roly-polys.

A spokesman for the Ipswich Regent said: “Harry Redknapp is a footballing giant who always has a story to tell through his long career.

“Now he is King of the Jungle, we are sure the anecdotes will come thick and fast. This is an opportunity to spend the evening with a real sporting and showbiz professional.”

VIP tickets holders to the event will also will get the chance to meet Harry and have a picture taken with him and get a signed photo.

Tickets to Harry Redknapp go on sale on January 11 at 10am.