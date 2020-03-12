E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Have you seen the new exhibition on the Cornhill?

PUBLISHED: 19:52 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 20:03 12 March 2020

A new exhibition on the Cornhill has been proving very popular Picture: IPSWICH SOCIETY

A new exhibition on the Cornhill has been proving very popular Picture: IPSWICH SOCIETY

Archant

Over the last few days crowds have headed to the centre of Ipswich to take a look at a new photographic exhibition on the Cornhill.

Will you be going to see the Ipswich Society exhibition on the Cornhill at the weekend? Picture: IPSWICH SOCIETYWill you be going to see the Ipswich Society exhibition on the Cornhill at the weekend? Picture: IPSWICH SOCIETY

Arranged by the Ipswich society, the photo cubes are displaying pictures of Ipswich in days gone by, compared with the present day.

Tim Leggett from the Ipswich Society said they have been 'delighted' with the interest so far and encouraging as many people as possible to look at the exhibition before it finishes on March 23.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Leggett, who has personally collected hundreds of images for the display said: ' Most of the old images came from the Ipswich Society image archive and we have to thank David Kindred, the Ipswich Maritime Trust, Archant and others for the 'before' images we have used.'

He added: 'We hope to be able to put on more displays like this in the future. This is one of several events the Ipswich Society is putting on this year to celebrate their 60th anniversary.'

Crowds have been enjoying the exhibition on the Cornhill Picture: IPSWICH SOCIETYCrowds have been enjoying the exhibition on the Cornhill Picture: IPSWICH SOCIETY

Read more: When will the Cornhill fountains be switched on again? And what other events are lined up























Topic Tags:

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Student at One Sixth Form College self-isolates after showing coronavirus symptoms

A Suffolk One student has self-isolated after showing symptoms of coronavirus following a trip to Italy. Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘Inspiration to us all’: Mass of tributes after death of ‘charismatic’ teacher

Tributes have been paid after the death of Dinorah Souto, head of Spanish at Copleston High School in Ipswich. Picture: COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL

Police dog unit swarm Ipswich street after concern for safety

A large police presence was seen in Newton Road, Ipswich. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Student at One Sixth Form College self-isolates after showing coronavirus symptoms

A Suffolk One student has self-isolated after showing symptoms of coronavirus following a trip to Italy. Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘Inspiration to us all’: Mass of tributes after death of ‘charismatic’ teacher

Tributes have been paid after the death of Dinorah Souto, head of Spanish at Copleston High School in Ipswich. Picture: COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL

Police dog unit swarm Ipswich street after concern for safety

A large police presence was seen in Newton Road, Ipswich. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Ipswich Star

No arrests made after armed police and dog unit swarm Ipswich Borough Council HQ

Armed police have been seen outside Grafton House Picture: ALEX EMMA

Number of coronavirus cases stays the same in East of England

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking at the news conference inside 10 Downing Street, London, after the latest COBRA meeting to discuss the government's response to the coronavirus crisis. Picture: SIMON DAWSON/PA Wire

Police cleared over chase crash which left boy with life-changing injuries

Police at the scene in Goring Road, Ipswich Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Suffolk gets 700 applicants for just 30 future firefighter roles

Around 700 people applied for future wholetime firefighter roles in Suffolk. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Free bookshop in Ipswich town centre to close - but search on for new premises

Lead volunteer Lucy Mortlock, left, with volunteers Kate and Ed at the GET Free Books shop in Ipswich Picture: CONTRIBUTED
Drive 24