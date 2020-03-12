Have you seen the new exhibition on the Cornhill?

A new exhibition on the Cornhill has been proving very popular Picture: IPSWICH SOCIETY Archant

Over the last few days crowds have headed to the centre of Ipswich to take a look at a new photographic exhibition on the Cornhill.

Will you be going to see the Ipswich Society exhibition on the Cornhill at the weekend? Picture: IPSWICH SOCIETY Will you be going to see the Ipswich Society exhibition on the Cornhill at the weekend? Picture: IPSWICH SOCIETY

Arranged by the Ipswich society, the photo cubes are displaying pictures of Ipswich in days gone by, compared with the present day.

Tim Leggett from the Ipswich Society said they have been 'delighted' with the interest so far and encouraging as many people as possible to look at the exhibition before it finishes on March 23.

Mr Leggett, who has personally collected hundreds of images for the display said: ' Most of the old images came from the Ipswich Society image archive and we have to thank David Kindred, the Ipswich Maritime Trust, Archant and others for the 'before' images we have used.'

He added: 'We hope to be able to put on more displays like this in the future. This is one of several events the Ipswich Society is putting on this year to celebrate their 60th anniversary.'

Crowds have been enjoying the exhibition on the Cornhill Picture: IPSWICH SOCIETY Crowds have been enjoying the exhibition on the Cornhill Picture: IPSWICH SOCIETY

