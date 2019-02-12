Here is how you can watch £3 films in IMAX at Cineworld Ipswich

Sit back and relax as five of 2018’s biggest blockbusters will be shown at Cineworld IMAX for just £3.

To celebrate the annual Cineworld IMAX Film Festival on March 2, 19 cinemas across the country will be showing Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Bohemian Rhapsody, Ready Player One, Mission: Impossible - Fallout and Deadpool 2 so there is something for everyone.

The annual event is now in its fourth year and is running at cinemas including the Ipswich branch in Cardinal Park and in Festival Leisure Park, Basildon.

All tickets will cost £3 and will transport you right into the action with heart-pounding audio and a giant wall to wall screen.

If you missed seeing any of these films last year then here is your last chance to see them at the cinema.

Here’s what you can expect from each of the films:

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – a family favourite from the producers of The Lego Movie, take the kids along to this BAFTA winning and Oscar-nominated blockbuster.

Bohemian Rhapsody – celebrate the extraordinary music of Queen as it was meant to be heard. Starring Oscar and BAFTA award-winning actor Rami Malek, IMAX’s immersive sound system transports you into the Live Aid concert crowd.

Ready Player One – dive into the virtual reality world of the OASIS, directed by Steven Spielberg.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout – want to see Tom Cruise as you’ve never seen him before? Paramount Pictures and Mission: Impossible – Fallout filmmakers specially formatted this action-packed film exclusively for IMAX to present audiences up to 26pc more picture.

Deadpool 2 – Irreverent superhero Deadpool’s mighty dimensions demand the best possible cinema experience and IMAX will bring you closer than ever to Mr Pool.

You can buy tickets to the IMAX Film Fest here.