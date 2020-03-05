Fly high at a free superhero day on Ipswich Cornhill

Batgirl gets a hug off little Marley from Ipswich at last year's Hero Quest event. Picture: PAGEPIX Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Grab your cape for a fun superhero-themed event in Ipswich town centre this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hannah Smith meets the Princesses at last year's Hero Quest event. Picture: PAGEPIX Hannah Smith meets the Princesses at last year's Hero Quest event. Picture: PAGEPIX

Hero Quest is returning on Saturday, March after a similar event last year was a big hit with youngsters.

You may also want to watch:

The free event will run from 10.30am to 2.30pm. Hero HQ will be on the Cornhill, but a selection of superheroes and villains will also be appearing at the Sailmakers and Buttermarket shopping centres.

Last year's Hero Quest event was originally planned as one of the first events on the Cornhill after its refurbishment, but moved to Sailmakers because of bitterly cold weather.

Disney Princesses and heroes including Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman were among those who took part, delighting their young fans, while virtual reality activities added to the fun.

A number of other special events at the Cornhill are also planned over the coming weeks, including an Easter Fun Day on Thursday, April 9, which will feature a chance to try climbing walls and music from All Star Rock School.