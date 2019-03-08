Poll

Revealed - The most popular dishes ordered on Deliveroo in Ipswich

The Big Smoke at Love Thy Burger is one of the most popular dishes to be ordered via Deliveroo in Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS Archant

To mark Deliveroo’s second year of trading in Ipswich they have released their most ordered items - but are your favourites on the list?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Deliveroo, who are often dressed in blue and on bikes, have been feeding the hungry people of Ipswich for two years.

In the last 24 months the on-demand food delivery service has noticed some trends in what is being purchased.

Sitting in the top spot as the most ordered dish is the Boneless Banquet from KFC. This meal for one consists of three mini breast fillets, popcorn chicken, fries, a side, a dip and a drink.

In second place is The Big Smoke burger from independent business, Love Thy Burger. The mouth watering burger includes a beef patty, streaky bacon, onion marmalade as well as many other tasty ingredients. In Ipswich over 60% of the businesses who use Deliveroo are independent - but Love Thy Burger serves the most popular dish.

The third most desired meal is the Chicken Katsu Curry from Wagamama with sticky rice, vegetables and curry sauce what is not to love?

Those with a sweet tooth are responsible for the dessert sitting at number four - the Kaspas Bueno Waffle. This treat is covered in Bueno bar pieces and can have ice cream, fresh cream or custard added to it. Yum.

Last but not least is the chicken wings from Birdbox.

The data also revealed that the most popular to order from the company is at 8.22pm on a Friday.

How many on the list have you tried? Which one is your favourite? Tell us your thoughts by voting in our poll.