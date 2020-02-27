E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
School of Rock, West End hit show, is coming to Ipswich Regent

PUBLISHED: 15:52 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:53 27 February 2020

A scene from Andrew Lloyd-Webber's School Of Rock at the New London Theatre. The show is embarking on a major tour and is coming to the Ipswich Regent in April 2021. Photo:Tristram Kenton

A scene from Andrew Lloyd-Webber's School Of Rock at the New London Theatre. The show is embarking on a major tour and is coming to the Ipswich Regent in April 2021. Photo:Tristram Kenton

©Tristram Kenton

Andrew Lloyd Webber's smash hit, award-winning West End show School of Rock - The Musical will be thundering onto the Ipswich Regent stage next year. The show will be stopping off in Ipswich as part of a major UK tour.

Young musicians rock out in a scene from Andrew Lloyd-Webber's School Of Rock at the New London Theatre. The show is embarking on a major tour and is coming to the Ipswich Regent in April 2021. Photo:Tristram KentonYoung musicians rock out in a scene from Andrew Lloyd-Webber's School Of Rock at the New London Theatre. The show is embarking on a major tour and is coming to the Ipswich Regent in April 2021. Photo:Tristram Kenton

Based on the hilarious hit movie, starring Hollywood funnyman Jack Black, this new musical follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band, which is sensationally performed live by the production's young actors every night.

While teaching these pint-sized prodigies what it means to truly rock, Dewey falls for the school's beautiful, but uptight headmistress, helping her rediscover the wild child within.

Described as a loud and cheeky, big hearted show, School of Rock rejoices in 14 new songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber as well as all the original songs from the movie, this high-octane smash delivers both face-melting guitar riffs and touching romance.

Hollywood star Jack Black in the movie version of School of Rock, the film that inspired the stage musical. Photo: IMDB, Andrew Schwartz - ParamountHollywood star Jack Black in the movie version of School of Rock, the film that inspired the stage musical. Photo: IMDB, Andrew Schwartz - Paramount

This is the first regional tour for the hit show and the Regent joins the top flight of provincial theatres who have successfully attracted the must-see show. Sarah Barber, portfolio holder for entertainment, said: "We are absolutely thrilled that we have attracted School of Rock to Ipswich, so early in the tour. It confirms the high regard with which the Regent is held within the industry and it also shows that you don't have to pay a small fortune to see shows in London. Once again we are seeing the best shows come to Ipswich. It's less cost, less hassle and we can all enjoy the advantages of having a top class theatre in our home town."

The production, a collaboration between Andrew Lloyd-Webber and Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, opened at the New London Theatre in November 2016 to 5-star reviews and widespread critical acclaim. London's Evening Standard, which runs the annual West End Theatre Awards, described it as "A feel-good experience with a hint of anarchic wildness".

The outrageous musical went on to win the Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in Music and Julian Fellowes gained a Tony nomination for the script.

Andrew Lloyd Webber whose show School of Rock is coming to the Ipswich Regent in April 2021 Picture: PAAndrew Lloyd Webber whose show School of Rock is coming to the Ipswich Regent in April 2021 Picture: PA

School of Rock - The Musical plays at the Ipswich Regent from April 5-10, 2021. Casting for the tour is yet to be announced. Tickets will go on sale later this year.

