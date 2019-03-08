Sunshine and Showers

Join in with colourful Holi festival celebrations on Sunday

PUBLISHED: 11:30 06 April 2019

Pictures from the Holi Festival in Holywells Park, Ipswich in 2018 Picture: SAM DAWES

Pictures from the Holi Festival in Holywells Park, Ipswich in 2018 Picture: SAM DAWES

This weekend you have the chance to join in with the “fantastic spectacle” of the Holi celebrations in Holywells Park, Ipswich.

The Holi festival is open to all members of the community and takes place this Sunday, April 7 Picture: SAM DAWESThe Holi festival is open to all members of the community and takes place this Sunday, April 7 Picture: SAM DAWES

Known as the festival of colour, the highlight of Holi is getting the chance to cover each other in coloured powder.

Shilpa Surana, of the Ipswich & Suffolk Indian Association, said: “Holi is always a community event.

“It’s a way of people from all cultures joining together, Holi is the Hindu harvest festival and we have a big bonfire in the middle which people throw popcorn into.”

Arranged with the support of Ipswich Borough Council, the colourful fun will take place between 12pm and 3pm this Sunday.

Festival-goers will be able to enjoy Bollywood music throughout the event and there will be lots of delicious Indian food available.

Coloured powder will be provided but people taking part are advised to bring a change of clothes – just in case.

People are also invited to bring along popcorn, grains and coconut to throw into the bonfire.

Free parking will be available at Cliff Lane Primary School.

Take a look at pictures from last year’s Holi festival, which was rescheduled due to bad weather, here.























