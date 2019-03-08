‘Carefree fun’ at colourful Holi festival

Crowds of people enjoyed themselves at the Holi Festival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A celebration of colour united the community in Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Families from across the town embraced the Hindu festival of Holi, throwing brightly coloured paint powder at one another in Holywells Park this afternoon.

People happily danced in the rain as they were streaked in yellow, green, pink and blue paints - a way of marking the Hindu festival of spring.

They also threw popcorn into a bonfire, which in Hindu culture is the traditional way to start the Holi celebrations.

Umesh Patel, committee member for Ipswich & Suffolk Indian Association, has lived in Ipswich for 31 years and was delighted to be able to share his traditions with his neighbours.

Mr Patel, who says he always asks politely before throwing paint over someone, said: “As a small community we try and enjoy our cultural celebrations.

“All of our events are open to the wider community, they are fun and a good way of getting people to integrate.

Anj Arasaratnam and Vitor Barbosa Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Anj Arasaratnam and Vitor Barbosa Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“Youngsters from around Ipswich always come along because they are curious about Holi and want to have fun.

“It’s such carefree fun and if people are curious enough I am sure we can share our knowledge about the festival.”

When he lived in India as a child he was taught that Holi represents the “victory of good against evil” and he believes continuing the celebrations helps spread that same message here in Ipswich.

Crowds of people enjoyed themselves at the Holi Festival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Crowds of people enjoyed themselves at the Holi Festival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN