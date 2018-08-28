Festive film classic double bill will help children’s charity

Film fans can see two festive movies at the Regal Theatre in Stowmarket and help a good cause.

Stowmarket ASD Saturday Clubs, an independent charity, is hosting a seasonal fundraiser on Friday, November 30.

The Polar Express, Robert Zemeckis’ much-loved animated children’s film from 2004 featuring the voice of Tom Hanks, will be shown at 5pm.

Then Home Alone, Chris Columbus’ classic tale starring Macaulay Culkin as a child accidentally left at home alone during the Christmas holidays, will be screened at 7.30pm,

the charity provides year-round youth group social opportunities for young people with Autistic Spectrum Disorder, and gives support to them and their families.

All tickets are £6 for each film, with allocated seating. Tickets can be booked from the Regal cinema website.