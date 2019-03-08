E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
PUBLISHED: 15:38 23 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:38 23 August 2019

Ed Sheeran fans queuing outside Chantry park ahead of the concert tonight Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Victoria Pertusa

The heat is on for Ed Sheeran's concerts in Ipswich, with temperatures of up to 26C predicted - so how can you top up on water?

Ed Sheeran fans queuing outside Chantry Park ahead of the concert tonight Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Concert-goers are not permitted to take water bottles to the four homecoming gigs in Chantry Park, but don't worry, you can still keep hydrated.

You can take an empty plastic bottle of 500ml or less, and Ipswich Borough Council have set up water refill points around the site with fountains specifically for the Ed Sheeran gigs, so there should be no problem.

A spokesman confirmed the fountains will be checked and maintained daily, to make sure the water is safe to drink and easy to access for each of the shows.

READ MORE - Live updates as Ed Sheeran returns to Ipswich

There are also three bars on site, one close to the London Road entrance, one next to grandstand B and another to the north. If you wish to buy alcoholic drinks, bar staff will be operating a Challenge 25 policy and ID must be hydrated.

Dan Holley, a forecaster at Weatherquest, said that Friday evening temperatures in Ipswich could be around 22-23C this afternoon, and on Saturday and Sunday could reach a high of 25-26C, gradually dropping during the evening.

He added the current forecast was that temperatures for bank holiday Monday could be around 25C, but there is a slight possibility of thunderstorms on Monday.

Further inland, temperatures are predicted to be even higher over the holiday weekend.

READ MORE - Ed Sheeran's sound check plays out over Chantry Park

