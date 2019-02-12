Gallery

Were you in costume for The Greatest Showman sing-a-long on Saturday night?

The Greatest Showman sing-a-long viewing at Ipswich Regent. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND CHARLOTTE BOND

It was the Greatest Show - and the fans of the hit musical were out in their best costumes when it came to the Regent Theatre in Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Greatest Showman sing-a-long viewing at Ipswich Regent. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND The Greatest Showman sing-a-long viewing at Ipswich Regent. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Fans young and old turned out to pack the Ipswich venue to the rafters, with some taking the opportunity to dress up as some of their favourite characters.

More than 1,500 people turned up to the theatre to see the hit 2017 film, which was shown with the lyrics on the screen so that the audience could sing along.

The soundtrack to the film was one of the smash hits of 2018, with the album spending more weeks at the top of the charts than any other record this century.

And the song This Is Me even won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song.

The Greatest Showman sing-a-long viewing at Ipswich Regent. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND The Greatest Showman sing-a-long viewing at Ipswich Regent. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Hugh Jackman plays the ringleader PT Barnhum as he establishes his world-famous travelling circus.

The Greatest Showman sing-a-long viewing at Ipswich Regent. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND The Greatest Showman sing-a-long viewing at Ipswich Regent. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Greatest Showman sing-a-long viewing at Ipswich Regent. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND The Greatest Showman sing-a-long viewing at Ipswich Regent. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Greatest Showman sing-a-long viewing at Ipswich Regent. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND The Greatest Showman sing-a-long viewing at Ipswich Regent. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Greatest Showman sing-a-long viewing at Ipswich Regent. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND The Greatest Showman sing-a-long viewing at Ipswich Regent. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Greatest Showman sing-a-long viewing at Ipswich Regent. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND The Greatest Showman sing-a-long viewing at Ipswich Regent. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Greatest Showman sing-a-long viewing at Ipswich Regent. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND The Greatest Showman sing-a-long viewing at Ipswich Regent. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Greatest Showman sing-a-long viewing at Ipswich Regent. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND The Greatest Showman sing-a-long viewing at Ipswich Regent. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Greatest Showman sing-a-long viewing at Ipswich Regent. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND The Greatest Showman sing-a-long viewing at Ipswich Regent. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Greatest Showman sing-a-long viewing at Ipswich Regent. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND The Greatest Showman sing-a-long viewing at Ipswich Regent. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Greatest Showman sing-a-long viewing at Ipswich Regent. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND The Greatest Showman sing-a-long viewing at Ipswich Regent. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Greatest Showman sing-a-long viewing at Ipswich Regent. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND The Greatest Showman sing-a-long viewing at Ipswich Regent. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Greatest Showman sing-a-long viewing at Ipswich Regent. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND The Greatest Showman sing-a-long viewing at Ipswich Regent. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Greatest Showman sing-a-long viewing at Ipswich Regent. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND The Greatest Showman sing-a-long viewing at Ipswich Regent. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND