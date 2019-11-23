Runners wear their best moustaches to join in MoRun through Ipswich

Runners of all ages took part in the MoRun at Chantry Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Hundreds of runners donned fancy dress and moustaches to join in a major run in Ipswich today, to raise awareness of men's health.

People wearing superhero costumes, curly wigs and colourful capes took part in the MoRun, in Chantry Park.

The MoRunning team said: "Our Ipswich MoRun rocked! Great atmosphere, with some fantastic fancy dress!

"We had just over 450 people take part on what was an awesome morning of running. Thanks for having us, Ipswich!"

The morning included a "Mini MoRun" event for children as well as 5k and 10k events.

The series of fun running events takes place across the UK and Ireland to raise cash for the Movember Foundation.

It aims to highlight some of the biggest health issues faced by men, which include prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention.

Each Ipswich MoRunner received a medal, as well as a MoRunning headband, and there were also special medals for the best fancy dress. Youngsters received a special Mini Mo T-shirt.

