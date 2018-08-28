Video

Adult inflatable play night returns to Ipswich

Play2Day are holding an adult night giving you the chance to rekindle your childhood Picture: PLAY2DAY

Play2Day in Ipswich has announced the date of their fourth adult only inflatable event after having their previous sessions completely sell out.

Those of you who are still a child at heart will need to leave a space free in your diary on February 15 for an action-packed evening.

Adults are able to dive into the ball pit, take on the drop slide and bounce until their heart’s content at the Martlesham Heath venue.

The night has 60 available tickets which allows guests to have full access to all the facilities. The January 25 date sold out in just under 14 days - so those wanting to attend will have to act fast.

Rupert Marlowe, the manager at Play2Day, said: “I never thought adults would be so interested by this but they absolutely love it. We have the drop slide here which the adults were too scared to do 20 years ago but they come back and rekindle their childhood.

“To start off with the sessions were just an hour long but people wanted more. So we then changed it to two hours but by the end of the two hours everyone was a puddle of sweat. So this time we have gone for a happy medium and it’s an hour and a half.”

The adrenaline-filled evening will run from 7pm and finish at 8.30pm. It costs £9.95 to join in with the fun and you can book via their Facebook page tomorrow.

Please note the event is for those who are 18 plus but 16-17 year olds can attend as long as they are with a parent/guardian.