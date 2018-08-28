Partly Cloudy

Aspiring artists, sketch books, and watercolours filled Ipswich Christchurch Mansion

PUBLISHED: 17:22 06 January 2019

Sketch the Kiss event at Christchurch Mansion in Ipswich Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

MEGAN ALDOUS

Christchurch Mansion was inundated with budding artists taking up the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create their version of Rodin’s The Kiss.

The Kiss will be at the museum until the end of April Picture: MEGAN ALDOUSThe Kiss will be at the museum until the end of April Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

More than 170 people attended the mansion’s Sketch Sunday to spend the afternoon admiring and drawing the masterpiece.

The Kiss, which is on loan from The Tate in London, is sitting under a spotlight in the mansion’s Wolsey Art gallery and will remain there until April 28, 2019.

Chloe Nolan, a self-taught artist from Ipswich, spent all day by the exhibition.

More than 170 people visited the Mansion's Gallery Room today Picture: MEGAN ALDOUSMore than 170 people visited the Mansion's Gallery Room today Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

She said: “I love the atmosphere, it is nice to be able to come somewhere just for the pleasure of sketching.

“It is really lovely to see so many people coming out and being creative. Events like this are so valuable.”

She continued: “You don’t often get these things pop up so it is really nice. As a self-taught artist it is great to come along to sessions like this because I can really study the anatomy of the sculpture and maybe put it into practise when I do original pieces.

Pauline Watkins busy at work Picture: MEGAN ALDOUSPauline Watkins busy at work Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

“I was surprised how massive it was, when I walked into the room I just looked at it and thought ‘wow’. There are all these other extravagant things around the room as well, it’s just really stunning.”

Miss Nolan plans to attend every sketch Sunday event while The Kiss is in residence.

Read more: Rodin’s Kiss wows visitors to Christchurch Mansion on opening weekend

Pauline's sketch of the masterpiece Picture: MEGAN ALDOUSPauline's sketch of the masterpiece Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Pauline Watkins, who is a life-drawing artist, said: “I think it is absolutely beautiful. It is a brilliant that we got this opportunity and I will certainly come again while it is here.

“I might have a go at drawing some of the other statues which are gorgeous. It is just a wonderful opportunity.”

