Aspiring artists, sketch books, and watercolours filled Ipswich Christchurch Mansion
PUBLISHED: 17:22 06 January 2019
MEGAN ALDOUS
Christchurch Mansion was inundated with budding artists taking up the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create their version of Rodin’s The Kiss.
More than 170 people attended the mansion’s Sketch Sunday to spend the afternoon admiring and drawing the masterpiece.
The Kiss, which is on loan from The Tate in London, is sitting under a spotlight in the mansion’s Wolsey Art gallery and will remain there until April 28, 2019.
Chloe Nolan, a self-taught artist from Ipswich, spent all day by the exhibition.
She said: “I love the atmosphere, it is nice to be able to come somewhere just for the pleasure of sketching.
“It is really lovely to see so many people coming out and being creative. Events like this are so valuable.”
She continued: “You don’t often get these things pop up so it is really nice. As a self-taught artist it is great to come along to sessions like this because I can really study the anatomy of the sculpture and maybe put it into practise when I do original pieces.
“I was surprised how massive it was, when I walked into the room I just looked at it and thought ‘wow’. There are all these other extravagant things around the room as well, it’s just really stunning.”
Miss Nolan plans to attend every sketch Sunday event while The Kiss is in residence.
Pauline Watkins, who is a life-drawing artist, said: “I think it is absolutely beautiful. It is a brilliant that we got this opportunity and I will certainly come again while it is here.
“I might have a go at drawing some of the other statues which are gorgeous. It is just a wonderful opportunity.”