Free Ipswich wedding show returns for another year

The Bride Magazine Wedding Show returns to Kesgrave Hall this weekend. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT Archant

Kesgrave Hall will play host to a popular wedding show for a second year running - as couples look for inspiration to help plan their perfect day.

The East Anglian Daily Times' Bride: The Wedding Show will return to the beautiful Ipswich venue on Sunday, September 15 and will be completely free of charge to attend.

It will be held from 11am to 3.30pm with a fantastic array of exhibitors from bridal boutiques to phenomenal photographers, who will all be on hand to provide information about what they do best.

On arrival you will receive a complementary show guide to ease you into your planning for the day, as well as copies of Suffolk Bride and a Suffolk Ceremony Magazine.

Diana Sims, the sales director of Bride, said: "We are delighted that this will be Bride's second year holding a one day wedding show at Kesgrave Hall, with a range of quality exhibitors from venue styling to cakes and a bespoke bridal dress company."

She described it as "an idyllic location where bride and grooms can come along and look around the venue, stop for lunch and chat to our lovely exhibitors about their forthcoming wedding".

The show even offers visitors the opportunity to enter a fantastic competition to win dinner, bed and breakfast at Kesgrave Hall.

You must register for the show here and either bring your printed ticket along with you or show your e-ticket on your phone upon arrival.

Parking at the venue is completely free.

For further information about the show contact vanessa.shepherd@archant.co.uk or call 01603 772538.