Going back to the ‘90s at La Tour Cafe

Chris Turner, Liam Olley and organiser Miles Prower playing some of the retro games in the teepee at La Tour Cycle Cafe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A quirky cafe on the Ipswich Waterfront allowed people to relive their childhood with a free retro gaming event.

This afternoon gamers played Sonic the Hedgehog and Crash Bandicoot on old fashioned CRT TVs at La Tour Cycle Cafe.

Around 100 gamers took part and the cafe is already looking at when they can hold the next one.

Anna Matthews, general manager at La Tour Cycle, said: “We have a great guy called Miles here today and what he does is he transforms the cafe into a 1990s lounge.

“He brings in TVs and games consoles and it is a great event that actually covers all age groups, we have youngsters playing on them, we have parents, grandparents, and people in their 30s who played these gamed in their teens so it is just amazing.

“Anything that connects people within the community is always a great thing and it is a free event, it brings people together.”

Miles Prower, who runs and organises the retro gaming events, has been in business for just under a year. The gaming enthusiast has attended a range of events with his old-school games including weddings and birthday parties.

He said: “We try and come to La Tour Cycle Cafe regularly and just have a free gaming day for people.

“We have all sorts of games from Sonic to Mario to Crash Bandicoot, we’ve got some of the more modern games too like the Wii racing games like Mario Kart we’ve got a nice big selection and different style of games too.

“A lot of the games are mine from my childhood, a lot of these consoles were mine too. Then we tend to pick up games from eBay and Facebook.”