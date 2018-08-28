Video

Watch - Video of Christmas stalls and entertainment at Saints Street Market

Maisie Carson enjoyed the christmas market Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Mulled wine, street food and music were among the attractions at Saints Street Market in Ipswich.

There was a steady crowd of people at the event on Sunday, December 2, with a varied range of stalls in St Peter’s Street.

Nathan Gregory was selling Christmas trees Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Nathan Gregory was selling Christmas trees Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Independent traders from the Saints area of town taking part included Cathy Frost of Love one gift shop, who has said it is becoming an annual fixture.

Darshan, Kishan and David Edwards with their dog Hugo Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Darshan, Kishan and David Edwards with their dog Hugo Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Community choir Suffolk Soul Singers performed as well as a range of buskers. There was also live music at the Thomas Wolsey from 1pm, with musicians including Phil Jackson, Denial Twist and Vero Chambers.

Sandy Martin MP and Stephen Boswell Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Sandy Martin MP and Stephen Boswell Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Quirky and unusual items and festive gifts on sale ranged from stained glass creations, bandanas, cheeky Christmas elves and handmade lino prints. There was also the chance to watch a weaver at work.

Visitors enjoyed some local music at the Saints Christmas Market Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Visitors enjoyed some local music at the Saints Christmas Market Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

To add to the festive atmosphere, there were Christmas trees on display and plenty of food on offer, including freshly-prepared curries and cupcakes.

Mr Fabulous in his finery Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Mr Fabulous in his finery Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN