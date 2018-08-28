Watch - Video of Christmas stalls and entertainment at Saints Street Market
PUBLISHED: 17:06 02 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:06 02 December 2018
Mulled wine, street food and music were among the attractions at Saints Street Market in Ipswich.
There was a steady crowd of people at the event on Sunday, December 2, with a varied range of stalls in St Peter’s Street.
Independent traders from the Saints area of town taking part included Cathy Frost of Love one gift shop, who has said it is becoming an annual fixture.
Community choir Suffolk Soul Singers performed as well as a range of buskers. There was also live music at the Thomas Wolsey from 1pm, with musicians including Phil Jackson, Denial Twist and Vero Chambers.
Quirky and unusual items and festive gifts on sale ranged from stained glass creations, bandanas, cheeky Christmas elves and handmade lino prints. There was also the chance to watch a weaver at work.
To add to the festive atmosphere, there were Christmas trees on display and plenty of food on offer, including freshly-prepared curries and cupcakes.