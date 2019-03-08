Video

Watch: Late snow does nothing to dampen the fun on Ipswich Cornhill

The Rock Choir, one of the highlights of the fun day. Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA Archant

Saturday’s miserable weather did nothing to dampen the spirits of the crowds who turned up for the free fun day of events on Ipswich Cornhill.

With music on a stage set up over the fountains (which were turned off for the day) a huge climbing frame, flying trampolines and arts and crafts, there was something to keep all the family entertained as a diversion while out shopping or heading off to the match at Portman Road.

And the unseasonal weather may even have persuaded some that the festive season had come late (or early) as the Rock Choir burst into “Merry Xmas Everybody” and songs from Disney’s Frozen as the snow flurries swirled.

The free event, allowing Children to take part in various events while their parents or guardians listened to the music is one of a number of special days planned at the Cornhill over the year to attract more people into the town centre.

Craig Lannigan, Ipswich Council’s events programme manager, said the weather had introduced a certain chill to the event – but people still seemed happy.

The climbing wall at Ipswich Cornhill Fun Day. Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA The climbing wall at Ipswich Cornhill Fun Day. Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

He said: “It was very cold watching them singing in the snow – but when they did Merry Xmas Everybody and the songs from Frozen you could see big smiles on the faces of people going past.

“It has been colder and wetter than we would have hoped – but there have been a lot of people coming out to see us here. When the sun comes out it still looks very good.

“The children’s events have been very popular – the climbing wall looks frightening (especially if you’re the events manager!) but it’s all been tested. Adults have tried it all out to make sure it is safe for children.”

He said it was very important to hold events like this to show that Cornhill was a living space in the heart of Ipswich: “It’s great to see it being used like this – there’s a whole programme of events now being planned here throughout the year and it is great that people can now really have a good time here.

Enjoying a ride on the roundabout at Ipswich Cornhill Fun Day. Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA Enjoying a ride on the roundabout at Ipswich Cornhill Fun Day. Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

The weather is expected to warm up next week and the fountains should be turned back on again – the deckchairs provided by Ipswich central are also expected to return to make the Cornhill a welcoming place for families during the Easter holidays.