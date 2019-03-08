Ipswich Cornhill to host open-air cinema for school holidays

The deckchairs on the Cornhill in Ipswich. Picture: IPSWICH CENTRAL Archant

Families can grab a deckchair on Ipswich's Cornhill to watch a free open-air screenings of major films at the start of the school summer holidays.

The Secret Life of Pets will be shown from 4.30pm on Wednesday, July 24 while Spider-Man Homecoming will be broadcast at 6.30pm at the town centre site.

Popcorn, ice-cream and candy floss will be available to buy, although nearby restaurants and coffee shops will also be open.

It is part of a series of summer events at the Cornhill following its multi-million pound makeover last year.

It will be followed by two days of live music to celebrate Ed Sheeran's homecoming concerts in Ipswich in August.

Funding for the series of events has been provided for three years by both Ipswich Borough Council and Ipswich Central, who represent the businesses in the town centre, with 2019/2020 funding from the New Anglia Leading Enterprise Partnership (under their Innovation Project Fund).

There will also be several community, arts and culture events planned for autumn, winter and into the New Year.