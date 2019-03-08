Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 29°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Elmer's Big Parade

Ipswich Cornhill to host open-air cinema for school holidays

PUBLISHED: 14:55 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:55 23 July 2019

The deckchairs on the Cornhill in Ipswich. Picture: IPSWICH CENTRAL

The deckchairs on the Cornhill in Ipswich. Picture: IPSWICH CENTRAL

Archant

Families can grab a deckchair on Ipswich's Cornhill to watch a free open-air screenings of major films at the start of the school summer holidays.

The Secret Life of Pets will be shown from 4.30pm on Wednesday, July 24 while Spider-Man Homecoming will be broadcast at 6.30pm at the town centre site.

Popcorn, ice-cream and candy floss will be available to buy, although nearby restaurants and coffee shops will also be open.

You may also want to watch:

It is part of a series of summer events at the Cornhill following its multi-million pound makeover last year.

MORE: Ipswich Cornhill unveils series of summer events

It will be followed by two days of live music to celebrate Ed Sheeran's homecoming concerts in Ipswich in August.

Funding for the series of events has been provided for three years by both Ipswich Borough Council and Ipswich Central, who represent the businesses in the town centre, with 2019/2020 funding from the New Anglia Leading Enterprise Partnership (under their Innovation Project Fund).

There will also be several community, arts and culture events planned for autumn, winter and into the New Year.

Most Read

Revealed – First look at £25m plans for new Ipswich Hospital A&E

Architect's impression of the new Ipswich Hospital A&E building Picture: KLH ARCHITECTS

Boxer Fabio Wardley and Town legend Titus Bramble to help ‘miracle’ child missing 20% of his brain

Callum Sinclair, left, and his brother Mason, right, with their younger sibling Kaiden. Picture: AMANDA SINCLAIR

A12 collision causes three-mile tailbacks

The crash on the northbound carrigeway of the A12 happened about 6.30am, blocking one lane and causing over five miles of slow moving traffic back to the Crown Interchange at the north end of Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich woman Lesley Edmunds found

Have you seen missing Ipswich woman Lesley Edmunds? Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Former Homebase at Warren Heath set to become first B&M garden centre in Ipswich

The old Homebase site at Warren Heath is to be changed into a new B&M store. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Most Read

Revealed – First look at £25m plans for new Ipswich Hospital A&E

Architect's impression of the new Ipswich Hospital A&E building Picture: KLH ARCHITECTS

Boxer Fabio Wardley and Town legend Titus Bramble to help ‘miracle’ child missing 20% of his brain

Callum Sinclair, left, and his brother Mason, right, with their younger sibling Kaiden. Picture: AMANDA SINCLAIR

A12 collision causes three-mile tailbacks

The crash on the northbound carrigeway of the A12 happened about 6.30am, blocking one lane and causing over five miles of slow moving traffic back to the Crown Interchange at the north end of Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich woman Lesley Edmunds found

Have you seen missing Ipswich woman Lesley Edmunds? Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Former Homebase at Warren Heath set to become first B&M garden centre in Ipswich

The old Homebase site at Warren Heath is to be changed into a new B&M store. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich haulage firm boss’s fury at lack of police communication over £250k heist

Stewart Gayfer and Brian Hosford from Smeets Ferry have had over 250 thousand pounds worth of good stolen from the yard at Claydon Business Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Everything you need to know about Felixstowe Carnival this weekend

Suffolk School of Samba entertaining the crowds at the Felixstowe Carnival PICTURE: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Cornhill to host open-air cinema for school holidays

The deckchairs on the Cornhill in Ipswich. Picture: IPSWICH CENTRAL

Boris Johnson heads to Downing Street – let the rollercoaster ride begin!

Boris Johnson arrives at Conservative party HQ in Westminster, London, after it was announced that he had won the leadership ballot. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Have you had a fake text about a council tax refund?

Ipswich Borough Council is warning residents it does not use texts to inform people of income tax refunds Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists