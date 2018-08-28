Grab your cape and fly high at Ipswich Cornhill

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No its Ipswich’s very own Hero Quest fun day.

Ever wondered what your favourite superhero eats for breakfast or what they like to do when they aren’t saving the world? Now is your time to find out.

On Saturday, February 2 from 10am to 2pm you can hang out with superheroes, princesses and even villains.

Immerse yourself into the virtual world of superheroes with a number of virtual reality activities to keep you entertained.

A spokesperson for Ipswich Borough Council said: “We are really looking forward to the Hero Quest Fun Day which is the second of our first series of events on the Cornhill.

“We hope you’ll come along to meet your heroes and make sure to dress up to make it a really fun time.”

The event follows the successful Winter Sports Day which saw people snowboarding down the Cornhill and riding rodeo reindeers.

More details are set to be announced soon about the superhero fun day here.