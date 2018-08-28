Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Snowboarding at the Cornhill? Yes please

PUBLISHED: 10:36 21 December 2018

A number of events are coming to Ipswich's Cornhill in 2019 Picture: DAVID VINCENT

A number of events are coming to Ipswich's Cornhill in 2019 Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Archant

Get blown away in a blizzard, ride a rodeo reindeer and take down your friends in a snowball fight at the Cornhills first ever wide-scale winter event.

After nine months work and £3.6 million investment, the Cornhill now offers a huge space to entertain the town – and Ipswich Borough Council plan on doing exactly that.

On Saturday, January 5 the area is being transformed into a winter wonderland, with snowboard and ski simulators, a blizzard cube, a rodeo reindeer, virtual reality snowball fights and an alpine batak game bringing the town centre to life.

The winter fest, which runs from 10am to 3pm, comes after the public voted for more social activities now the revamp has created a focal point for the town.

The snow themed day is the first of a series of events planned for coming months with a Super Hero Quest taking place in February, an Ipswich Cook-off in March and an Easter fun day in April.

Mark Whiting, commercial manager at Ipswich Borough Council, said: “The winter sports fun day is the first of four initial events we are staging on the Cornhill. In February, March and April we are looking forward to other events to attract people into the town centre and our new-look Cornhill.

“The Council undertook a survey in the summer and the message was that people wanted events to take place here. We hope these will attract many hundreds of people.”

The free-to-enter winter festival will be the first major event at the Cornhill, and it will follow the controversial Christmas craft market, which has left local retailers feeling betrayed.

•See our previous story

The market has been selling a range of crafts and Christmas gifts, but retailers feel it is taking vital trade away from their stores.

The council advises that those visiting the winter festival - and the subsequent events - should park at the Crown Car Park or in Elm Street, Great Gipping Street or Portman Road car parks.

For more information see the events website.

Most Read

Ipswich stabbing victim named as 32-year-old Daniel Saunders

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Major Ipswich road reopens after serious crash

Police have shut London Road after a crash Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

Forensic officers are still examining the area of Turin Street and Kenyon Street in Ipswich this morning as part of a murder investigation Picture: ARCHANT

Three arrested in Ipswich murder investigation

The scene in Turin Street on Monday morning Picture: ARCHANT

Three Ipswich stabbings reported in less than 12 hours

Forensic vans pictured after the Turin Street incident Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Ipswich stabbing victim named as 32-year-old Daniel Saunders

#includeImage($article, 225)

Major Ipswich road reopens after serious crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

#includeImage($article, 225)

Three arrested in Ipswich murder investigation

#includeImage($article, 225)

Three Ipswich stabbings reported in less than 12 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

50 years of Christmas celebrations in Suffolk − when was it OK to give someone a snake as a gift?

Steven Hillyard wanted a boa constrictor for Christmas, so his dad got him Sammy Picture: ARCHANT

‘Gas leak’ shuts Barclays in Woodbridge Road

The Barclays branch on Woodbridge road which is currently closed due to a suspected gas problem Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Snowboarding at the Cornhill? Yes please

A number of events are coming to Ipswich's Cornhill in 2019 Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Orwell Bridge unlikely to close as 40mph gusts hit A14

The bridge over the river Orwell will not close Picture: SU ANDERSON

Four teens arrested in connection with fatal Ipswich stabbing

A policewoman guarding the scene in Kenyon Street, Ipswich in the wake of the stabbing Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists