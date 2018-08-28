Snowboarding at the Cornhill? Yes please

Get blown away in a blizzard, ride a rodeo reindeer and take down your friends in a snowball fight at the Cornhills first ever wide-scale winter event.

After nine months work and £3.6 million investment, the Cornhill now offers a huge space to entertain the town – and Ipswich Borough Council plan on doing exactly that.

On Saturday, January 5 the area is being transformed into a winter wonderland, with snowboard and ski simulators, a blizzard cube, a rodeo reindeer, virtual reality snowball fights and an alpine batak game bringing the town centre to life.

The winter fest, which runs from 10am to 3pm, comes after the public voted for more social activities now the revamp has created a focal point for the town.

The snow themed day is the first of a series of events planned for coming months with a Super Hero Quest taking place in February, an Ipswich Cook-off in March and an Easter fun day in April.

Mark Whiting, commercial manager at Ipswich Borough Council, said: “The winter sports fun day is the first of four initial events we are staging on the Cornhill. In February, March and April we are looking forward to other events to attract people into the town centre and our new-look Cornhill.

“The Council undertook a survey in the summer and the message was that people wanted events to take place here. We hope these will attract many hundreds of people.”

The free-to-enter winter festival will be the first major event at the Cornhill, and it will follow the controversial Christmas craft market, which has left local retailers feeling betrayed.

The market has been selling a range of crafts and Christmas gifts, but retailers feel it is taking vital trade away from their stores.

The council advises that those visiting the winter festival - and the subsequent events - should park at the Crown Car Park or in Elm Street, Great Gipping Street or Portman Road car parks.

