Ipswich McDonald’s to re-open for delivery from next week

PUBLISHED: 11:00 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:00 05 May 2020

McDonald's in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, is one of just 15 restaurants to reopen for deliveries across the UK Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

McDonald's in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, is one of just 15 restaurants to reopen for deliveries across the UK Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

From next week fast-food fans in Ipswich will be able to have a Big Mac and fries delivered as McDonald’s at Cardinal Park re-opens for delivery for the first time since lockdown.

The branch is one of just 15 in the country to be opening, according to an announcement made by the fast food giant this morning, May 5.

The chosen restaurants will reopen from May 13 – but only for deliveries.

Three of the 15 pilot restaurants are located in Essex, including those at the Boreham Interchange on the A12, Chelmsford Riverside and Chelmsford Westway.

McDonald’s are only reopening with a limited number of options on the menu, including the Big Mac, cheeseburgers and hamburgers, McNuggets and fries.

Most coffees and soft drinks will also be available. The full menu can be found here.

You may also want to watch:

McDonald’s UK and Ireland chief executive, Paul Pomroy said: “In March we took the decision to temporarily close our restaurants in the UK and Ireland for the safety of our employees and customers. Recently, we began working through a potential and limited reopening and I wanted to share with you an update that we shared with our franchisees and 135,000 employees earlier today.

“On May 13, we will reopen 15 of our restaurants in the UK; this will be in a limited capacity with delivery only.”

Nugget lovers were quick to celebrate the news, with Corey Gibbs tweeting to say: “Finally, living in Ipswich pays off.”

Others feel robbed of a chance to enjoy a Big Mac again, with Twitter user @fakesmilejess saying: “Ipswich and Chelmsford but not Colchester? So rude.”

The company is asking all staff to observe social distancing in their franchises, with reopening restaurants now fitted with perspex screens and floor markings.

Protective equipment and non-medical grade face masks are being provided to staff.

All workers will also have their temperature taken with contactless thermometers before every shift.

