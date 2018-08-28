Ipswich audiences get chance to see Eastern Angles Christmas show for free

The cast of the Fenland Screamers getting to grips with this year's Eastern Angles Christmas show Photo: Helena Quarmby Archant

Eastern Angles are offering National Lottery players the opportunity to see their Christmas show for free. Arts Editor Andrew Clarke finds out more

The cast of Fenland Screamers, Eastern Angles Christmas show, reacting to the bad jokes. Photo: Mike Kwasniak The cast of Fenland Screamers, Eastern Angles Christmas show, reacting to the bad jokes. Photo: Mike Kwasniak

Eastern Angles’ Christmas show has a reputation for being fun, witty, inventive and at times just plain surreal. Over the past 30 years it has become a major part of Suffolk’s seasonal cultural feast.

This year the team behind the annual festivities want to say ‘Thank You’ to the people who fund the work, the people who buy lottery tickets, and are offering something special as a Christmas treat.

They are taking part in the #ThanksToYou campaign run by the National Lottery and Arts Council England. Attractions up and down the country are taking part next week and offering something for free to ticket holders. Eastern Angles are offering the chance for people who live in the IP1 postcode, who buy a lottery ticket, to see The Fenland Screamers for free on Wednesday and Thursday December 5-6.

Eastern Angles founder and artiostic director Ivan Cutting said: “Thanks to National Lottery players we’ve been able to continue to tour small and large scale shows across the East of England. We’ve also been able to facilitate workshops, engage schools with our work and tour to site specific locations.” To take advantage of this offer, ticket holders must ring the box office on 01473 211498 (Mon-Fri, 10am-2pm) to reserve a free seat at the theatre. Alternatively, they can come in person to the box office (Mon-Fri, 10am-2pm) with their lottery ticket and ID to book their free seat. Proof of address will be needed to collect your ticket. Accepted proof of address can be a driver’s licence or utility bill.

National Lottery tickets must be purchased from November 1 to December 6 to qualify for the promotion. One Lottery ticket entitles one entry to the show.

This year’s show The Fenland Screamers & Other Boggy Tales is written by Eastern Angles regulars Pat Whymark and Julian Harries. It tells the story of amateur sleuth siblings Sloppy & Sixpence who arrive at a remote house in the middle of Clinker Fen, invited by a distant relative to celebrate the New Year. Tempted by the idea of a grand weekend party, they find the place deserted apart from the creepy butler, Tangent. He is expecting them and despite their misgivings, they decide to stay.

For further information about the show and the free ticket offer go to Eastern Angles website https://easternangles.co.uk/news/thankstoyou-see-fenland-screamers-for-free