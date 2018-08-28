Heavy Showers

Ipswich audiences get chance to see Eastern Angles Christmas show for free

PUBLISHED: 16:55 29 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:55 29 November 2018

The cast of the Fenland Screamers getting to grips with this year's Eastern Angles Christmas show Photo: Helena Quarmby

The cast of the Fenland Screamers getting to grips with this year's Eastern Angles Christmas show Photo: Helena Quarmby

Archant

Eastern Angles are offering National Lottery players the opportunity to see their Christmas show for free. Arts Editor Andrew Clarke finds out more

The cast of Fenland Screamers, Eastern Angles Christmas show, reacting to the bad jokes. Photo: Mike KwasniakThe cast of Fenland Screamers, Eastern Angles Christmas show, reacting to the bad jokes. Photo: Mike Kwasniak

Eastern Angles’ Christmas show has a reputation for being fun, witty, inventive and at times just plain surreal. Over the past 30 years it has become a major part of Suffolk’s seasonal cultural feast.

This year the team behind the annual festivities want to say ‘Thank You’ to the people who fund the work, the people who buy lottery tickets, and are offering something special as a Christmas treat.

They are taking part in the #ThanksToYou campaign run by the National Lottery and Arts Council England. Attractions up and down the country are taking part next week and offering something for free to ticket holders. Eastern Angles are offering the chance for people who live in the IP1 postcode, who buy a lottery ticket, to see The Fenland Screamers for free on Wednesday and Thursday December 5-6.

Eastern Angles founder and artiostic director Ivan Cutting said: “Thanks to National Lottery players we’ve been able to continue to tour small and large scale shows across the East of England. We’ve also been able to facilitate workshops, engage schools with our work and tour to site specific locations.” To take advantage of this offer, ticket holders must ring the box office on 01473 211498 (Mon-Fri, 10am-2pm) to reserve a free seat at the theatre. Alternatively, they can come in person to the box office (Mon-Fri, 10am-2pm) with their lottery ticket and ID to book their free seat. Proof of address will be needed to collect your ticket. Accepted proof of address can be a driver’s licence or utility bill.

National Lottery tickets must be purchased from November 1 to December 6 to qualify for the promotion. One Lottery ticket entitles one entry to the show.

This year’s show The Fenland Screamers & Other Boggy Tales is written by Eastern Angles regulars Pat Whymark and Julian Harries. It tells the story of amateur sleuth siblings Sloppy & Sixpence who arrive at a remote house in the middle of Clinker Fen, invited by a distant relative to celebrate the New Year. Tempted by the idea of a grand weekend party, they find the place deserted apart from the creepy butler, Tangent. He is expecting them and despite their misgivings, they decide to stay.

For further information about the show and the free ticket offer go to Eastern Angles website https://easternangles.co.uk/news/thankstoyou-see-fenland-screamers-for-free

Orwell Bridge reopens amid A14 and A12 traffic chaos

14:45 Dominic Moffitt
The eastbound carriageway of the A14 over the Orwell Bridge has now been re-opened Picture: GREGG BROWN

The Orwell Bridge was re-opened in both directions just before 3pm amid huge tailbacks.

Dramatic turnaround sees Chantry Academy earn ‘good’ Ofsted rating

3 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Head teacher of Chantry Academy Craig D'Cunha is thrilled with their 'good' Ofsted report Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Staff and students at Chantry Academy in Ipswich are celebrating after earning a ‘good’ grade from Ofsted - its second rise in rating in three years.

Video Crackdown begins on ‘grossly irresponsible’ drink and drug-drivers

20 minutes ago Tom Potter
Launch of the annual Christmas drink and drug-driving campaign Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Police have sent an unequivocal message to anyone staking their freedom and safety by drink or drug-driving this Christmas.

An outreach bus for the homeless, which has been one man’s dream for 27 years, will soon be based in Ipswich town centre

15:28 Jessica Hill
Ian Walters, who manages Ipswich soup kitchen, who is behind the Outreach Bus project

Homeless and vulnerable people in Ipswich town centre will soon be able to access the help they need through a new outreach bus, which is being funded partly by a new charity shop.

Teenager cleared of role in McDonald’s stabbing incident faces sentence for having knife

14:28 Jane Hunt
Police at the scene at Ravenswood Avenue McDonalds Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man cleared by a jury of wounding a 16-year-old boy in a stabbing incident in the car park of an Ipswich branch of McDonald’s will be sentenced next month for carrying a knife.

Ed Sheeran fans could receive a refund for Viagogo tickets

13:50 Megan Aldous
Good news for Ed Sheeran fans as Viagogo must refund those who were forced to surrender tickets bought through the reselling site Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA

Ticket re-seller Viagogo could be forced to pay back millions of pounds to Ed Sheeran fans and other customers who bought tickets through them but were then turned away from gigs.

Breaking News Orwell Bridge closure causes severe traffic delays across Ipswich

12:45 Dominic Moffitt
The Orwell Bridge closure is causing widespread traffic issues Picture: GREGG BROWN

Traffic on key routes into Ipswich is travelling at just 5mph as cars and lorries are diverted from the A14 through the town.

Three cats poisoned by anti-freeze in Great Blakenham

12:29 Dominic Moffitt
The incident occurred on Stowmarket Road in Great Blakenham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two Portuguese Siamese cats and a ginger Tabby have died after a suspected poisoning, and police are appealing for witnesses.

Delays expected as large boat transported across Norfolk and Suffolk

12:14 Dominic Moffitt
The boat will be taken to the Ipswich Haven Marina Picture: ABP

Motorists have been advised to expect traffics delays in early December as police escort the transportation of a large boat through Suffolk.

